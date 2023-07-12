Three arrested in unrelated gun play

Jul. 12—Three men were charged with gun crimes recently in unrelated cases.

Norvel D. Landers, 70, and John P. Cyril, 23, both of Indianapolis, were charged after incidents involving road rage.

And the case against David E. Webb, 43, Mooresville, originated with a February traffic stop of what police thought was a stolen vehicle with the wrong license plate, according to court records. Webb was driving his son's vehicle and it was not stolen, according to a probable cause affidavit.

But he was wearing an empty gun holster when Whitestown Police stopped him, and he had a 40-caliber handgun on the center console, WPD Officer David Edwards reported.

Webb said he was carrying his son's gun due to his ex-wife's new boyfriend, but Webb is not allowed to carry a gun because of his previous convictions, according to the probable cause affidavit. Webb was convicted of strangulation in 2020. He was charged June 30 in Boone County with unlawful carrying of a handgun as a level 5 felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, a class A misdemeanor.

Landers and Cyril were also charged June 30 for incidents in the spring.

A semi-truck driver told police in February that that he attempted to pass a car Landers was driving and Landers rolled his window down and pointed a revolver at him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

WPD Officer John Pogorov found that Landers had a .38-caliber revolver, and Landers agreed that he overreacted to being scared by the truck following him too closely and honking, Pogorov reported.

Landers was previously convicted of dealing in cocaine and is prohibited from carrying a firearm. He is charged in Boone County with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony.

Cyril was driving a Dodge Charger with his girlfriend as a passenger along Interstate 65 in Lebanon when another motorist in a truck called 911 to say Cyril was tailgating and had pulled a gun on him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cyril also called 911 to report the truck driver pulled in front of him and hit his breaks multiple times then rolled down his window and pulled alongside him, asking what was wrong with him, court records indicate.

The truck driver said he pulled up to the Charger and Cyril pointed a pistol at him, police reported. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in Cyril's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Cyril is charged with pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony.

Cyril and Landers were summoned into court, rather than being arrested.

Landers entered a preliminary plea of not guilty Friday. Cyril's initial hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Webb was arrested and bonded out of the Boone County Jail on Friday.