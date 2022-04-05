Three arrested for vandalism and theft of gravestone in Hyde Park

Boston Police arrested three suspects Tuesday evening in connection to vandalism and larceny of a gravestone from the Oak Lawn Cemetery.

The incident happened around 6:18 p.m.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Tyler Green-Davis of Roxbury, 20-year-old Tyrese Sealy of Roxbury and 22-year-old Jiovanny Matos of Dorchester. They are all charged with vandalized property, larceny over $1,200, church/synagogue, injury over $5,000 and vandalizing a gravestone.

All three suspects will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

