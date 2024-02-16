Three arrested after Vigo police chase

Feb. 15—Three people were arrested following a police chase about 2 a.m. Thursday on Lafayette and Lambert avenues, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Arrested and booked on the following charges were:

* Michael Graves, 47, of Mecca; two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe, identity deception, reckless driving, driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia and an arrest warrant out of Parke County.

* Melissa Spivey 47, of Beech Grove; identity deception, possession of a syringe, and arrest warrants out of Putnam and Shelby Counties.

* Angela Sanchez, 46 of West Terre Haute; Identity deception, possession of a syringe, and a warrant out of Parke County.

The sheriff's office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Lafayette Avenue in reference to a traffic violation. The vehicle fled.

The pursuit traveled north onto Lambert Avenue. While on Lambert, the driver jumped from the vehicle as it was still moving, leaving two female passengers in the vehicle.

After a short foot pursuit, the driver was apprehended by the deputy's police dog partner. Backup soon arrived, and after a short investigation, the driver and the two female occupants of the vehicle were all taken into custody, police said.