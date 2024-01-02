Three arrested in Wisconsin in kidnapping of Wells County, Indiana girl

Jan. 1—DODGEVILLE, Wisc. — Three people from South Dakota have been arrested in Wisconsin and charged with kidnapping, and an 11-year-old girl from Wells County, Indiana is now safe.

Zachary Delozier, 27, Edgemont, South Dakota, and Sara Gaudino, 23, and Isaiah Schryvers, 24, both of Rapid City, South Dakota, were each arrested on warrants for kidnapping of a minor, according to a news release from the Iowa County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office.

The Iowa County Communications center was notified that a vehicle, with possibly armed occupants, had been spotted at KwikTrip mini-mart in Barneveld, Wisc. and that the vehicle was involved with an Indiana State Police Silver Alert for an abduction of an 11-year-old Indiana girl. The Dodgeville, Wisc. Police Department was dispatched to assist in locating the vehicle, which began traveling south on US Highway 151.

"The 11-year old child was safely removed from the vehicle and three adults were taken into custody," the release stated.

The ICSO and agents with the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice are currently investigating the incident.

