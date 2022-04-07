Three arrests made in connection with spate of shootings across Savannah; fugitive caught

The Savannah Police Department has made three arrests related to a spate of shootings that occurred throughout the city over the first week in April, according to department spokesperson Bianca Johnson.

April 1

Around 7:15 p.m., April 1, officers responded to Lake Mayer and discovered a 20-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment.

Later that same evening, a 31-year-old man arrived at Candler Hospital by private vehicle. He was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, SPD said that detectives identified a suspect in that shooting, Eric Kelvin Scott Jr., 36. He was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children third degree. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified the shooting location as the 800 block of Cubbage Street.

April 2

On April 2 at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Indiana Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and discovered a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Health for treatment of serious injuries. Detectives identified Javon Roberson as a suspect. Roberson, 18, was booked into the Chatham County jail on five counts of aggravated assault and a single count of cruelty to children second degree.

Around the same time on April 2, officers responded to reports of a gun dischared at Skidaway Road and Victory Drive. No victim could be located. Later, however, a 35-year-old man arrived at Memorial Health with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives determined the victim had been shot while traveling in the Skidaway and Victory area shortly after being involved in a dispute with another man at a nearby convenience store. Trenton Howard-Ward, 23, was arrested and booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children third degree.

April 4

SPD detectives continue to investigate the April 4 non-fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man at the 1000 block of Montgomery Street, where detectives found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Sometime later, the victim arrived at Memorial Health for treatment of a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The victim had been struck by gunfire while driving through the area. The vehicle he had been traveling in also had ballistics damage.

April 5

On April 5, Savannah Police specialized units and the U.S. Marshals’ Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) arrested Jarvis Walton, who had 23 felony warrants for criminal actions that have occurred throughout the state.

Tip Lines

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police arrest 3 in connection with 5 shooting incidents