Three Arrows Capital contagion reaches Genesis brokerage

Genesis Chief Executive Officer Michael Moro confirmed on Wednesday the cryptocurrency brokerage was exposed to the now-bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

Fast facts

Genesis sold collateral and hedged downside once 3AC was unable to meet margin call requirements on a loan, Moro said in a series of tweets.

Moro revealed on June 18 that a counterparty failed to meet Genesis’ margin call, which was confirmed to be 3AC.

The snowball effect of 3AC’s bankruptcy is continuing to emerge as more exposed crypto lenders and brokers disclose losses, with the exposed Voyager Digital Ltd. filing for bankruptcy on Wednesday.

The size of Genesis’ loans or the associated losses have not been disclosed, but Moro added the Digital Currency Group, Genesis’s parent company, assumed some liabilities to ensure continued operations.

Unnamed sources cited by CoinDesk in a June 30 report said Genesis’ exposure to 3AC and the Hong Kong-based lender Babel Finance could lose the company “hundreds of millions.”

