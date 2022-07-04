Three Arrows Capital files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in a federal bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York on Friday, in hopes to shield its U.S. assets after a court in the British Virgin Islands ordered the firm into liquidation last week.

Fast facts

Chapter 15 legally protects U.S. assets of insolvent foreign debtors from creditors in the U.S.



A British Virgin Islands court ordered the liquidation after Singapore-founded 3AC defaulted on a US$670 million loan from digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital last Monday.



The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reprimanded 3AC on Thursday for misleading information and exceeding assets under management limits.



3AC’s woes began to surface in May’s Terra crash, after buying US$200 million worth of LUNA tokens for Luna Foundation Guard’s US$1 billion raise in February, cofounder Kyle Davies told the Wall Street Journal.



There are concerns of a broader contagion in the sector as many firms, including BlockFi, had loans to 3AC.

