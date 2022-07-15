Three Arrows Liquidators Ask Singapore Court to Recognize Company's BVI Bankruptcy: Straits Times

Reuters Videos

STORY: The undertaking, part of a "Jerusalem Declaration" crowning Biden's first visit to Israel as president, came a day after he told a local TV station that he was open to "last resort" use of force against Iran - an apparent move toward accommodating Israel's calls for a "credible military threat" by world powers.Washington and Israel have separately made veiled statements about possible preemptive war with Iran - which denies seeking nuclear arms - for years. Whether they have the capabilities or will to deliver on this has been subject to debate, however.Thursday's statement reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's regional military edge and ability "to defend itself by itself." Lapid cast this posture as a way of averting open conflict. There was no immediate comment from Tehran.Biden has pushed for a return to talks but said it was up to Iran to respond. "We are not going to wait forever," he said.