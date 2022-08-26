Three Arrows’ Zhu Worries About Jail Time in Liquidator Spat

Joanna Ossinger, Jeremy Hill and stacy-marie ishmael
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The fight between the founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and the court-appointed liquidators charged with unwinding their assets has reached Thailand. Su Zhu, who along with his co-founder Kyle Davies, has been evasive about his whereabouts since the spectacular collapse of their fund, delivered an affidavit in person in Bangkok on August 19, according to a notarized document seen by Bloomberg News.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the affidavit, Zhu accused the liquidators of misleading the High Court of Singapore about the hedge fund’s structure. Three Arrows shifted its registration to the British Virgin Islands after having previously operated out of Singapore. Zhu in April had also disclosed plans to move the fund’s headquarters to Dubai.

A court in the British Virgin Islands in June appointed advisory firm Teneo to liquidate Three Arrows’ assets. The fund’s implosion and failure to meet margin calls precipitated a series of market declines and fueled significant distress among its creditors. The fund’s liquidators have accused the two founders of failing to cooperate with their efforts, court papers show, a characterization Zhu challenged on Twitter.

The liquidators have said in court that Zhu and Davies have provided “rather selective and piecemeal disclosures” about the fund’s assets. Zhu’s affidavit alleges the liquidators “had not provided an entirely complete or accurate version of events” to the Singapore court, which earlier this week formally granted a petition by Teneo to recognize the liquidation order in the country.

In the affidavit, Zhu cites multiple different entities in his and his co-founder’s financial universe. According to Zhu, the liquidators have offered “inaccurate and misleading” representations of the operations, relationships and timelines associated with these entities in their petitions to the Singapore court.

Zhu identified himself as a director of Three Arrows Capital Pte Ltd, or TACPL. This entity, according to Zhu, first became a registered fund manager in Singapore “in or around” August 2013 and was licensed there until July 31, 2021.

Zhu also described two feeder funds: Three Arrows Fund Ltd, or TAFL, registered in the British Virgin Islands, and Three Arrows Fund LP, or TAFLP, registered in the US state of Delaware. These entities fed into a master fund named in the affidavit as “the Company”.

The entity formerly registered in Singapore, TACPL, ceased to be the investment manager for the master and feeder funds as of Sept. 1, 2021, according to the affidavit. In its place, enter a fourth entity: ThreeAC Ltd, domiciled in the British Virgin Islands and which has operated as investment manager for those funds “since in or around August 2021.”

The specifics of these representations matter, according to Zhu, because the fund’s Singapore entity, TACPL, may not be able to fully comply with the liquidators’ wide-ranging demands for information. TACPL is the entity of which Zhu identified himself as a director.

TACPL is concerned “about the potentially draconian consequences arising from the Liquidators’ exercise of their wide powers,” the affidavit said.

Zhu noted that TACPL’s officers and representatives, of which as a director he is one, could themselves face fines and imprisonment if they are found in contempt of the court.

Zhu declined to comment beyond the affidavit. Representatives for Teneo did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Singapore court declined to comment.

(Updates with Singapore court declining to comment in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Mortgage Rates Soar to 5.55%, Renewing Squeeze on Homebuyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US surged to the highest since June, turning up the pressure in a housing market where demand has fallen sharply from its pandemic-era peak. The average for a 30-year loan rose to 5.55% from 5.13% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Aside from a week in mid-June when the rate increased by 55 basis points, the latest surge is the steepest since 2013.Rates tracked a jump in yields for 10-year Treasuries, which this week topped 3% for the first

  • Four dead after suspect opens fire on officer serving eviction notice in Arizona

    A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried serving an eviction notice

  • Here are 5 reasons why energy stocks look like a buy despite rising 74% in a year

    The S&P 500's energy sector still has plenty of upside despite its 74% surge in the past 12 months, says strategist at LPL Financial.

  • Oil prices rise on signs of improving demand, gain 3% on week

    Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, although further gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day. Brent crude futures climbed 99 cents, or 1%, to $100.33 a barrel by 0620 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.1%, to $93.50. ANZ Research analysts said comments from some U.S. central bank officials ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday had cast a cloud over the economic backdrop.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • "Remember That You Can Only Control Two Things...": 18 Pieces Of Life Advice From People In Their 30s That Everyone Should Pay Attention To

    "People are temporary. You'll be shocked at how many of them just come and go. It doesn't matter how much you try and work for that connection. Once you have nothing left to give (or they've taken all that they can), they will move on. This applies to both romantic partners and friends."View Entire Post ›

  • Goodbye Hot Showers and Street Lights. Here’s How Europe Is Slashing Energy Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Europeans are taking colder showers, offices are turning down thermostats and stores are dimming lights to avoid blackouts and freezing homes this winter in the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months o

  • Asian shares cautiously higher as Powell speech nears

    Asian shares were cautiously higher on Friday, while the dollar firmed slightly as traders and investors anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's rate-hike path. Resources-heavy Australia shares gained 0.9% while Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.6%. A surge in Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong, buoyed by hopes for an audit deal between the United States and China, run out of puff but was up 0.4%, while Chinese shares, gripped by domestic economic worries and Fed rate hikes, wobbled.

  • China Developer Bond Guarantees That Sparked Rally Gather Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- A plan by Chinese authorities to provide state guarantees for some developer bonds is picking up steam, after helping to fuel one of the strongest rallies in the nation’s junk bonds this year.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Puti

  • U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms

    The 13% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows will soon run into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad selloff in September. The S&P has been in a bear market since plummeting early this year as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, but has rallied strongly since June, regaining half its losses for the year. That rebound has been fueled by a combination of strong earnings from bellwether companies and signs that inflation may have peaked, potentially allowing the Fed to slow rate hikes.

  • China Tech Stocks Gain as Talks Progress to Avoid US Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares headed for a second day of gains after talks between Beijing and Washington to avoid the delisting of companies in New York was said to show signs of progress. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s Wa

  • Warren Buffett's 'Free Money' Tip Is Still Available With 7 Stocks

    Warren Buffett found another way to find "free money" in the S&P 500, and there's still time for you to beat him to it.

  • Micron's plans for potential $80B semiconductor factory near Lockhart unveiled in incentives applications

    Nearly a year after Central Texas was announced as the site for a "once-in-a-generation" semiconductor factory, another one is being planned for the region. Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. could invest $80 billion in factories near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas. The details came to light in incentives applications and the company has not made a final decision on whether to proceed.

  • Biden canceled billions in student debt, but what he plans to do next could have an even bigger impact

    One economist says it could encourage people to borrow even more for school, keeping the wheels of student debt turning.

  • Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan forgiveness. This is its assessment.

    Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Alec Phillips ran through the numbers on the student-loan relief plan.

  • These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

    Not all student loans are eligible for President Biden's forgiveness plan.

  • Biden just forgave student debt for millions. How to find out if your loan is affected

    The White House’s decision comes days before the student loan payment pause was set to expire.

  • A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

    Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 4 details you might have missed from Biden's student debt forgiveness announcement

    The headline relief figures are simple enough, but Biden's announcement also overhauled income-driven repayment and detailed the program's rollout.