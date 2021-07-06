Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia
Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month.
What happened: The victims -- a male and two females -- found themselves helpless as members of the group dragged, punched and kicked them on the side of the road.
The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.
In the video, members of the group can be seen attacking the victims separately. “What did she do?” the Asian male asks while trying to defend one of his female companions.
“Hey motherf***er, don’t f***ing touch my sister,” one of the attackers says at one point. Another warns, “Don’t touch my brother.”
One of the two Asian females is dragged, punched and kicked by three female attackers. She cried as she struggled on the ground.
The person filming the incident can be heard saying “gang s***, gang s***” near the end of the video. A young male attacker is also seen walking away smiling.
Investigation ongoing: The incident is now under investigation by Queensland Police.
In a statement, they said they “have obtained the vision and are making follow-up inquiries,” according to news.com.au.
The Asian Australian Alliance -- a grassroots, community-based network advocating on issues faced by Asian Australians -- said the attack was a robbery and “appears to be racially motivated.” They identified the victims as Vietnamese.
Member Jenny Nguyen said a witness came forward and claimed that the group had been “looking for trouble” prior to the incident. “They were at the Inala bus stop, looking at multiple Asian people. She heard them say, ‘Oi, look at her. Should we do it?’”
Nguyen said the attackers stole money from the victims. She set up a change.org petition addressed to Chin Tan, Australia’s Race Discrimination Commissioner, and the Brisbane City Council, “in hopes of getting help for the victims mentally, physically and emotionally.”
Featured Image Screenshots via r/Brisbane
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Village Leader in the Philippines Accidentally Streams Affair With Treasurer on Zoom Call
TikTok Users Are Putting Their Testicles in Soy Sauce After 'Taste Bud' Myth
Filipino American Called ‘G**K’ While Bringing Food to Families in Quarantine
Envy of Asian Success One of Strongest Factors to Prejudice in COVID-19 Pandemic, Survey Shows