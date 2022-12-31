Three Athens men arrested with 54.8 grams of meth

Dec. 30—Three Athens men were arrested Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine, according to court records.

Bralyn Christian Parham, 26, Joshua O'Neil Allen, 28, and Yuri Griffin, 38, were arrested with 54.80 grams of methamphetamine by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, affidavits said.

They were all in Limestone County Jail on Friday with no bail listed, according to jail records.

All three men were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence, police said. Allen also was charged with attempting to elude police, police reports said.

