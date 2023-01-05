Three Athens men arrested for drug trafficking

Jan. 4—On December 29, 2022, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, along with the City of Athens Police Department Narcotics Unit, attempted to conduct a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy 72 and Shaw Rd. When officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, a short pursuit ensued.

During the said pursuit, officers observed items thrown from the car. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers detained the three occupants in the car. Officers then returned to the area where they witnessed items thrown from the vehicle. Officers located three baggies, with a combined weight of 54 Grams, containing a crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine.

Joshua Oneil Allen, 28, of Athens AL, has been charged with:

—Attempting to Elude by Motor Vehicle

—Drug Trafficking- Methamphetamine

—Tampering with Physical Evidence

Allen is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $102,000 bond.

Yuri Griffin, 38, of Athens AL, has been charged with:

—Drug Trafficking- Methamphetamine

—Tampering with Physical Evidence

Griffin is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $101,000 bond.

Bralyn Christian Parham, 26, of Athens AL, has been charged with:

—Drug Trafficking- Methamphetamine

—Tampering with Physical Evidence

—Possession of a Controlled Substance- Dangerous drugs

—Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol

Parham is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $106,000 bond.