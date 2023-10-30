Three attacked in Sleaford by 'out of control' dogs

Two dogs have been seized by police after three people were left injured when they were attacked by the animals in a Lincolnshire town centre.

Police were called to near Bristol Arcade in Sleaford at about 05:50 GMT on Sunday, with reports that two large dogs were "dangerously out of control".

One of those hurt in the attack later needed hospital treatment, police said.

A woman in her 40s was arrested in connection with the incident and remained in custody, officers added.

The woman, who was from the area, was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Police are yet to confirm the breed of the dogs involved, but said they were both taken to kennels while investigations continued.

Insp Paul Sands, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "We would like to reassure the local community that incidents of this nature in Sleaford are extremely rare.

"We would also like to thank the members of the public for their help in promptly bringing the incident to a close.

"Investigations are at an early stage, and we would encourage people to get in touch if they have witnessed the incident."

