Three attorneys announce bids for Franklin County judge

Cara Chapman, The Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Feb. 17—MALONE — Three candidates have thrown their names in the hat to be the next Franklin County Court judge when incumbent Robert G. Main Jr. retires this year.

County District Attorney Craig Carriero, a Democrat; Principal Court Attorney Elizabeth Crawford, a Republican; and private practice attorney Peter Dumas, a Republican, recently announced their intentions to run this fall.

Petition-gathering begins March 2. The winner of the race would be elected to a 10-year term.

CARRIERO

Carriero, 44, earned his bachelor's degree from Hartwick College and his law degree from Albany Law School of Union University.

He then worked in the energy law department of Albany-based firm Couch White LLP prior to when he and his wife, Ginger Cantwell Carriero, moved to her native Malone, according to a news release.

From 2004 to 2015, Carriero served as assistant Franklin County district attorney, where he handled thousands of cases ranging from simple misdemeanors to violent crimes including burglaries, sexual assaults and homicides.

During that time, he also practiced with his father-in-law, Paul M. Cantwell Jr., of Cantwell & Cantwell. His private practice focused mostly on real estate, trusts and estates, municipal law and small business/corporate matters.

In 2015, Carriero was elected Franklin County district attorney, and has continuously served in that position due to his unopposed re-election in 2019.

"I think that background ... has given me a wide breadth of experience that gives me the necessary background and qualifications to be the next Franklin County Court judge," he told The Press-Republican.

Carriero believes his office has met the challenges presented by the state's newer bail and discovery reform laws, and has secured strong sentences for persistent felony offenders.

He and his wife have two sons, Trent and Chase.

CRAWFORD

Crawford, 44, earned her bachelor's degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and her law degree from West Virginia University College of Law.

From 2004 to 2014, she served as assistant Franklin County district attorney, successfully prosecuting thousands of cases which included murders, rapes, assaults and narcotics, according to a news release.

While an ADA, Crawford was assigned to the Franklin County Domestic Violence Task Force and the Franklin County Northern Border and Narcotics Task Force.

Through the former, she developed expertise in prosecuting crimes against children and domestic violence within families, and pioneered the use of expert witnesses in the county to prosecute these types of cases, the release said.

As part of the latter, she helped organize large-scale drug apprehensions by obtaining wiretap warrants and providing legal guidance to officers pursuing violent offenders and large-scale drug dealers.

In 2015, Crawford was appointed a court attorney for the Unified Court System, and two years later was promoted to principal court attorney.

She now serves as County Family Court Judge Derek Champagne's attorney, assisting him and other judges with research and case evaluations.

"I am fully familiar with the judge's mindset, how to be fair and impartial," Crawford said. "I've been doing that the last five years and plan to continue doing that if elected."

Crawford, a lifelong resident of the North Country, and her husband, Michael, have two children, Ainsley and Drew.

DUMAS

Dumas, 53, earned his bachelor's degree from SUNY Oswego and his law degree from Pace Law School.

Following graduation, he returned to Malone and started practicing law, focusing on criminal defense and personal injury practice at the Law Office of John A. Piasecki, Esq.

In 2006, he opened his own practice and has remained in private practice ever since, primarily within criminal defense and family court work, according to a press release.

He also works as the lead attorney for the Franklin County Department of Social Services.

Dumas touted his 21 years of experience, which has brought him in front of judges from one end of the state to the other, as well as good, respectful relationships with law enforcement even while representing the defense.

He pointed to high-profile cases he has had in the North Country, including the acquittal of Nick Hillary in the murder of Garrett Phillips, about which an HBO documentary was made.

"I'm not someone who has kind of come up within the courthouse," Dumas said. "I'm somebody who's always been in private practice and I think it offers a fresh perspective."

He and his wife, Deanna, have four children, Samuel, Simon, Elizabeth and Sebastien.

INTEGRITY

As candidates for judicial office, the three have to be careful not to speak explicitly on how they would rule in particular cases or areas of law from the bench.

Regarding racial justice and bias, and how he would strive to ensure fairness and equity in the courtroom, Carriero said he did not think he could go into it that much, but said that would entail handling each case with integrity.

"As a DA, I don't think we've taken race into account when looking at pleas. When we've looked at a case, we've valued it on its merits and tried to apply that fairly across the board."

Dumas said he believes that goes back to the concept of how justice is supposed to be blind.

"You've got to treat everybody the same, otherwise it's not justice at all."

ADDICTION

On the topic of drug addiction in Franklin County, Carriero pointed to how his office has handled such cases, making the distinction between defendants looking to fuel a habit and those behind distribution.

"Those that are truly just trying to support a habit, we try to look at the treatment option in drug court. Those trying to make a profit, we come down harder on."

Crawford said she was familiar with the issue both due to her experience while ADA on the Franklin County Northern Border and Narcotics Task Force, as well as working for Champagne, who sits on treatment court.

Dumas said each case has to be looked at carefully from all aspects, and as judge you have to look at both protecting the community and rehabilitation for defendants.

MAIN LESSONS

Taking that time to review, research and reflect on each case is something Dumas said he would take with him from Main's tenure on the bench.

"I can only hope that I can preside the way he does. He's been a wonderful teacher over the years, in Family Court and County Court."

Though he has not always agreed with the retiring judge, he knows that there is a logical reason behind each of Main's decisions as well as a sense of fairness.

Crawford described Main as very detail-oriented.

"He holds people accountable, he expects people to be prepared. I would carry that on. I've worked with a number of other judges and I'm planning on bringing a little bit from each."

CLEAN CAMPAIGNS

All three candidates indicated they will likely seek out other party lines and anticipate a clean campaign.

"I have spoken with both Peter and Craig," Crawford said. 'We're small town, we all have to work together at the end of day and we are going to keep it clean."

Email Cara Chapman:

cchapman@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @PPR_carachapman

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic crisis with United Arab Emirates over kidnapped Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the Brothers Grimm-esque saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Biden says some in minority communities don't know how to get online to get in line for COVID-19 vaccine

    GOP Rep. Byron Donalds calls the president's comments at a CNN town hall 'ridiculous' and 'disgusting.'

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThe Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel talk about Texas freezing over, Trump's wild feud with Mitch McConnell7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • North Korean man caught by South after crossing border

    The man was caught with a diving suit and fins and is suspected of swimming across the border.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • More than 3.5 million Texans remain without power — and providers say it could last through the night

    An unprecedented winter storm has left millions of Texas households without power, with no indication of when they'll get it back. As of Tuesday afternoon, 3.78 million Texas households and utility customers without power, according to the power tracking website PowerOutage.US. Most of those people haven't had power since Monday and even Sunday amid below-freezing temperatures, and Austin Energy warned Tuesday afternoon that its Austin-area customers should be prepared for outages to extend to at least Wednesday. Outage numbers have barely improved since early Tuesday morning, with Texas' independent energy grid operator ERCOT saying Tuesday it restored power to only about 400,000 homes. ERCOT simply doesn't have the megawatts it needs to restore power as natural gas, coal, and even nuclear power plants ran into problems with the extreme cold. Some cities have even been forced to shut off their water supplies or at least declare boil water orders due to the power issues. Bipartisan lawmakers are already calling for hearings and investigations into ERCOT's generation issues, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declaring ERCOT reform an "emergency" the legislature needs to fix as soon as possible. At least 10 people in the Houston area have died from weather-related causes, including car accidents and suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as people leave stoves and cars running too long to get some heat. Meanwhile temperatures aren't supposed to return to the 50s and 60s until Saturday, and another round of snow and freezing rain is expected across the state Tuesday evening. Read more about what went wrong with Texas' power grid at The Week. More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThe Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel talk about Texas freezing over, Trump's wild feud with Mitch McConnell7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.