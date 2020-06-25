Three New Autism Centers for Children Opening This Week in Twin Cities Metro Area

Goal: Expanding Access to Services, Decreasing Wait Times in Minnesota Where 1 in 44 Children Has Autism

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is hosting grand opening events at three new autism therapy centers in the Twin Cities metropolitan area this week. These centers are specifically designed to serve children with autism and their families. They are staffed by specialists who provide diagnostic evaluations, evidence-based treatment, and family guidance and counseling. The centers are located in Plymouth, Lakeville, and Shakopee.

One in 54 children in the U.S. has autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Minnesota, one in 44 children has autism. As Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller explained, "We have seen overwhelming demand from Minnesota families who want access to autism health specialists who can provide both diagnosis and treatment. Our new centers will help close this provider shortage gap by reducing wait times and giving families access to the therapy their children need."

"Autism can be reliably diagnosed in children under two years of age," explained Jackie Vick, Vice President of Minnesota Clinical Operations for Caravel Autism Health. "Having access to specialists is critical because the earlier we can begin intensive therapy, the better positioned children are to make the greatest gains possible." Vick's team specializes in creating and leading Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment plans that help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

Parents in the Twin Cities region can call 507-322-7752 to schedule appointments with Caravel's autism health specialists. The three new centers are located at:

Lakeville : 10450 185th Street W, Suite 100

: 10450 185th Street W, Suite 100 Plymouth : 3007 Harbor Lane North

: 3007 Harbor Lane North Shakopee : 4201 Dean Lakes Boulevard

Caravel Autism Health has already opened the doors to autism therapy centers in White Bear Lake, Woodbury, Mankato, and Rochester. For a complete list of Caravel Autism Health's seven Minnesota locations, visit https://caravelautism.com/locations/.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

