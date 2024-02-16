Three Baltimore County Police officers charged with misconduct, one with assault, in Baltimore City incident

A Baltimore County police officer was charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office in Baltimore City, according to online court records.

Cpl. Zachary Small, 51, joined the county police department in 2004 and earned about $122,000 last year, according to salary records.

Two other county officers were charged in connection with the same incident last fall. Jacob Roos, 28, who has nine years of service with the county and Justin Graham-Moore, 24, who has two years of service, both face one count of misconduct in office.

Details about the incident were unavailable Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney declined to comment Thursday evening but said Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates would speak about the charges at a press conference Tuesday.

Attorneys for Small, Roos and Graham-Moore could not be reached immediately for comment Thursday evening.

Baltimore County Police also did not respond immediately to a request for comment or to address the officers’ status.

“We’re aware of the charges against three of our members involved in an incident in Baltimore City,” Baltimore County FOP 4 President David Rose said. “We support our members’ right to due process and fairness that the law requires. We encourage everyone to reserve judgment until all facts are known.”

The Baltimore Sun filed a Maryland Public Information Act request Jan. 29 with the police department for a summary of Small’s internal affairs history. The department has not yet fulfilled that request.