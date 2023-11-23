Three Bellingham residents hospitalized after hit-and-run collision on I-5 North

Three Bellingham residents were hospitalized after a crash on I-5 North near Mount Lake Terrace on Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to a press memo from Washington State Patrol.

WSP is calling the incident a personal injury hit-and-run collision.

The Bellingham trio was traveling in a 2005 Honda Accord just after 9:30 p.m. when someone driving a 2006 Nissan Armada drove into the Honda, forced it into the jersey barrier and fled the scene, according to the WSP report. The Honda came to rest and was blocking the off-ramp to 220th St.

The driver of the Honda, Jaime C. Garcia, 34, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Passengers Nestor E. Cruz, 38, and Neva M. Hansen, 19, were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. All three were wearing seat belts. The memo states that the condition of the Honda is “totalled.”

The incident remains under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.