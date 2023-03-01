Three bison escape pen, lead police and others on a chase in Fort Fairfield

Feb. 28—Three bison broke free from their pen Monday morning, and one of the animals was apparently still at large Tuesday night in northern Maine, according to the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

The animals apparently escaped through several breaks in their fence around 7 a.m. Monday before entering Route 167, Police Chief Matthew Cummings said in a Facebook post.

The Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Presque Isle Police Department, Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue Department and a local snowmobiler responded and were able to corral two of the bison, according to Cummings.

"We urge all motorists to use caution as we believe there is still one bison out loose and unaccounted for," Cummings said. "These types of incidents create a difficult and dangerous situation for all involved as the animals are quite large, unpredictable, cannot be captured or trailered and need to be pushed back to their pen utilizing the roadway."

The police chief said no one has been injured, but the case remains under investigation and the bisons' owner could face charges.

It could not be determined Tuesday evening if the third bison had been located and returned to its pen. Messages left with Cummings were not returned.