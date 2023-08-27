Three black people shot and killed in Jacksonville, Florida, hate crime attack
Police say the gunman left behind racist writings.
Police say the gunman left behind racist writings.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Barker starred for more than five consecutive decades as a TV game-show host, including 35 as the host of "The Price Is Right."
How to watch Liam Neeson's top 10 action movies since "Taken."
Hyperhidrosis is a condition that affects millions of people, but remedies do exist!
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
Popular and controversial YouTuber Fousey called the Miami Police Department during the twelfth day of his subathon on Kick, a livestreaming platform.
There was also a lot of talk around Tornado Cash as the two founders behind the crypto mixer were charged on Wednesday by U.S. federal agencies. For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Erik Svenson, co-founder, president and chief financial officer at Blockstream, a bitcoin and blockchain-focused infrastructure firm. The company was founded in 2014 and has its own sidechain technology, Liquid Network, as well as bitcoin mining operations and hardware wallets for Bitcoin and other assets.
Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.
OpenAI, the AI startup behind the viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, plans to partner with third-party vendors to make it easier for developers -- specifically enterprises -- to fine-tune its AI models using custom data. Today, OpenAI announced that it'll team up with Scale AI, the San Francisco-based data labeling startup, to bring together Scale AI's fine-tuning tools and OpenAI's GPT-3.5 text-generating model. Fine-tuning lets developers tailor an AI model to specific tasks.
Everything you need to know about the GOP debate moderator.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
Among those who excitedly prepared for the Monterey Classic Car Week events — the manufacturers, the caterers, the fans — were also the local police.
From racist trolls to the missing Seven Dwarfs, Disney's latest reboot has been mired in multiple controversies.
We tested ereaders from Kobo, Amazon, Boox and more to see which one is the best overall, along with a budget pick and the best one with page-turn buttons.
Franco will still be paid and accrue service time while he's on administrative leave.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.
While some say recession worries should be abating, the creator of the inverted-yield curve believes a recession is still coming.