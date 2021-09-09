Three bodies found on Lebanon's south side

Sep. 9—The Boone County Homicide Task Force are investigating the discovery of three bodies on the city's south side as a triple homicide.

All three suffered "obvious violent, traumatic injuries," according to a Lebanon Police Department statement. The public is not believed to be in any immediate danger, the statement said.

Officers were called to an apartment at 403 E. Walnut St., at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. There they found the bodies of Grace Bishop, 20, of Lebanon; Brannon Martin, 21, of Lebanon; and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42, of Lebanon.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence from the apartment Wednesday night, and detectives are again investigating in the apartment today.

