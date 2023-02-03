Three bodies found in ‘rat-infested’ building in search for missing Detroit rappers

Three bodies were found in a “rat-infested” Michigan building in the search for rappers missing since a show in Detroit was cancelled last month.

Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen or heard from since their 21 January performance at Lounge 31 in the city was cancelled, according to NBC News.

Michigan State Police say that they have identified the bodies found in an apartment complex in Highland Park, but will not publicly release the names until the families have been notified, per a report in Fox 2 Detroit.

Lt Mike Shaw said in a video shared on Twitter that “due to weather conditions and the conditions of the victims,” their identities were “unable to be determined just by sight alone.”

Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, filed a missing person report the morning after the canceled performance and helped police track down her son’s car, per NBC News.

Authorities recovered Kelly’s car in Warren, Michigan, on 23 January and the 15-year-old who had been driving the car has been arrested. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer did not tell NBC News if the car played a role in the search for the rappers, but noted that the vehicle had no signs of violence.

“There was no blood or anything of a nature that would lead us to believe they were either transported or murdered in that particular vehicle,” he told the network.

MSP tweeted on Thursday: “Forensic Scientists from the MSP Lab are currently making their way into the building and are beginning to gather evidence. The building is in very poor condition and rat infested which is slowing progress.”

(AP)

The three men met while in prison, according to a Facebook post shared by Ms Kemp.

Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state corrections department.