Three bodies found in shallow grave at Eldon; sheriff says local man confessed to slaying

Jan. 29—The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office this morning confirmed three bodies have been found in shallow graves at Eldon Hill.

Sheriff Jason Chennault said Sheriff Mark Counts, of Sharp County, Arkansas, contacted him Friday, Jan. 28, and told him the brother of a missing woman had found her body in shallow grave.

"The brother said he found her in a grave on the property. We made contact with the brother, he took us to the property, and we found what we believe to be a female in a shallow grave on the property," said Chennault.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and located the suspect, Robert Lewis, at the Cherokee Nation casino Friday evening. They said the suspect is not the noted Cherokee artist of same name.

"We interview him, and he admitted to killing three people and burying them on his property. We held the scene all night and came out this morning, and did find two additional people in shallow graves," Chennault said.

Chennault said they believe they know the identity of all three individuals, but names haven't been released until next of kin have been notified.

"He admitted to killing all three of them and wouldn't tell us why," Chennault said.

Lewis apparently called a family member while he was at the casino, and said he wanted to turn himself in. Investigators with the CCSO arrived and took him into custody.

Investigators with District 27 District Attorney's Office assisted the sheriff's office, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is processing the scene. The anthropologist from the Medical Examiner's Office is also on scene.

"From all indications of what we've learned from the suspect and from Sheriff Counts, this is going to be more than likely some type of narcotics deal," said Chennault.

Investigators are looking for Lewis' blue 2006 Dodge Ram truck and believe it's in Tahlequah. The first letters on the tag are AQB. Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call Chennault, Investigator James Morgan or Investigator Pete Broderick at 918-456-2583.