Three bodies found in vacant lot near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police are looking into three men who were found dead in a vacant lot near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call about an injured person. After arriving at the scene, police found the bodies of three adult males with signs of trauma. Police did not elaborate on the extent or kind of trauma.

The cause of death and identities of the men have yet to be determined, as well as whether the deaths are related. Police did not release additional information, as detectives are speaking to witnesses.

If anyone has further information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if you wish to remain anonymous.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com.

