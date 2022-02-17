Three bomb threats made to Cocoa High School in less than three weeks; FBI arrested 1 in one case

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been investigating two of three false bomb threats made in less than three weeks to Cocoa Junior/Senior High School.

The two threats — a call made on Wednesday morning and a similar call on Feb. 11 — were determined not credible, and neither investigation located a bomb. The Feb. 11 case appeared to potentially be connected to a caller outside of Florida, police said.

The FBI made an arrest on the Feb. 11 case, according to Yvonne Martinez, a spokesperson for Cocoa Police Department. She did not know the charges.

On Feb. 3, a voice message was left about a bomb threat, police said. The threat was a false report, and the caller was identified. While police did not release the name of the caller, Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn previously said the caller was a parent or a student at the school.

Charges are pending review by the state attorney's office, police said.

Titusville murder charge against teen: Mims boy, 14, charged with murder of Titusville boy, 17

Manslaughter charge dropped in crash: Prosecutors file misdemeanor DUI, drop manslaughter charge in Cocoa crash that killed mom of 6

Making false reports regarding bombs or other explosives is a second-degree felony in Florida and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Brevard Public Schools shared Cocoa Police's post on Facebook, adding that they were "incredibly thankful" for Cocoa Police and the Sheriff's Office for their support.

"These disruptions will be fully investigated and those responsible will face serious consequences," BPS wrote. "Thank you to our families at Cocoa High for their patience and understanding and we work to keep all students and staff safe."

Denise Stewart, assistant principal at Cocoa High, said the focus is now on getting "back to the business of school."

Story continues

"When people do these things, they take those (educational) opportunities away from our students," Stewart said. "That's what's most disappointing to me."

She added that despite amount of time lost during schooldays interrupted by bogus threats, she thinks teachers and students will bounce back into the rhythm of classwork.

"They know how to adjust and move forward and continue to provide the best educational service to our students," she said. "I have good faith in my students and my teachers."

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa High School receives three bomb threats in less than three weeks