Three boys among Southampton stabbing arrests

An 11-year-old and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Southampton.

Hampshire police said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after an assault in Laburnum Road on 26 October.

Two of the arrested boys, aged 15 and 17, remain in police custody.

The 11-year-old boy, who was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, has been released on conditional police bail.

Police said the victim had since been discharged from hospital.

Several other arrests have been made following the assault:

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on conditional bail

A 45-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and attempted murder. She remains in custody

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail

Earlier in the investigation, a 64-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder and a second 13-year-old boy on suspicion of assault.

They have been released from police custody on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

All those arrested come from Southampton.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.