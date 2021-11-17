Three Bristol schools delay start after police emergency, shot reportedly fired

Three Bristol schools have a delayed start Wednesday morning following "a police emergency" earlier this morning.

The emergency involved a police standoff after a person was shot at, WPRI is reporting.

Early this morning, the Bristol police posted this message to Facebook: "Please keep clear of the area of High Street between Oliver St and Washington St. Police emergency."

WPRI reported that the emergency began around 1 a.m. when a person witnessed an alleged domestic incident involving a couple.

The witness contacted the police and also followed the couple to an apartment on High Street, according to WPRI. After the couple went inside, a man walked out and fired a shot at the witness, WPRI reported.

After an hours-long standoff with the Bristol police and the Rhode Island State Police, the man and woman were brought to the Bristol police station, according to WPRI.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the police posted the following message to Facebook: "The scene is now safe/ secure. No longer an active situation. Please remain clear of the area for investigation that is still underway."

The following schools have a two-hour delay, according to the police: Guiteras School, Colt Andrew’s School and Mount Carmel School.

