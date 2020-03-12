Three Britons have coronavirus on cruise on Cambodia's Mekong

PHNOM PENH, March 12 (Reuters) - Cambodia has found three British nationals infected with the coronavirus on a tourist boat on the Mekong River, bringing its tally of cases to five, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

A 73-year old British tourist and his 69-year old wife on the boat, which the ministry identified as Viking Cruise Journey, docked in Kampong Cham province, north of the capital, Phnom Penh, tested positive on Wednesday, the ministry said.

A 65-year old British woman from the boat had tested positive on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The tourist vessel had travelled up the Mekong river from neighbouring Vietnam, it said.

Cambodia had earlier reported two virus infections in a Cambodian and a Chinese citizen. The Chinese man recovered and went home.

The ministry said 61 people from the vessel had tested negative and had been put in isolation on land and were being monitored.

The British Embassy in Cambodia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul Editing by Robert Birsel)