Iran plane crash: British newlywed was only on doomed flight because he stayed in Tehran to prolong wedding celebrations

One of the three Britons killed in the Iran plane crash was only aboard the doomed flight because he and his wife had waited behind in the Iranian capital to pick up their wedding photographs.

All 176 passengers aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight were killed after it crashed into a field outside Tehran. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital.

The three Britons killed in a plane crash in Tehran have been unofficially identified as Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda Zadeh, 40, Saeed Tahmasebi Khademsadi, 35, and Sam Zokaei, 42.

The names of the passengers appeared on an unofficial passenger list posted on Facebook by a Ukrainian blogger. They included three people travelling on British passports. The Telegraph has confirmed the identities with neighbours, friends and relatives of the three people thought to have died.

It is not clear whether the incident is related to Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning.

Saeed Tahmasebi: Newlywed who perished with his wife

Saeed Tahmasebi and his new bride Niloofar Ebrahim were only on the doomed flight from Tehran because they had waited behind in the Iranian capital to pick up their wedding photographs.

While friends and relatives flew back to London after the ceremony the blissfully happy couple spent a few more days in the city before flying home to start their life together.

Anxious about growing tension in the region following the US assasination of Iran’s top general their friends back in London remained in constant contact, even talking to the pair by phone 10 minutes before they boarded the flight.

Now they are mourning the loss of two people they described as “beautiful in every way”.

In tears, Mr Tahmasebi’s sister, Sally, 41, told The Telegraph: “They were a wonderful, beautiful couple and they were so happy together. This is too terrible for words. We cannot believe what has happened.

“Saeed was the nicest guy you could ever find. He would cause no harm to anybody. He was ready to help everybody whenever anyone needed help. He had the biggest heart and everyone who knew him loved him.”

Mr Tahmasebi, 35, a chartered engineer who was completing a PhD at Imperial College in London and worked as a principal engineer at Laing O'Rouke, had lived in London for 16 years and met Ms Ebrahim, who was studying a masters in psychology, a year ago.

The couple quickly fell in love and married in St John’s Wood in December before travelling back to Iran for a second marriage ceremony in their native country.

Newlyweds Saeed Tahmasebi and Niloofar Ebrahim More

Mr Tahmasebi’s brother-in-law, Amir, said: “It’s heartbreaking. They were only in Tehran because they were waiting a few days for their wedding photographs before flying home.

"We all left to come back home earlier and were anxious about the situation because of what’s going on in the region. But when we spoke to them ten minutes before they boarded we thought everything was fine. Then we heard their flight had gone down. It’s terrible, absolutely terrible.”

Sally and Amir were gathered with friends at an apartment in Brentford today to mourn the loss of the couple. Their death has left them stunned and confused, with doubts over the causes of the crash now being aired widely across the region and in Britain.