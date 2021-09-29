Three Brooklyn shootings in eight hours leaves teen, 16, dead and two men injured

A Brooklyn teenager was fatally shot Tuesday as he and his friends ran from a gun-toting rival — one of three shootings over a bloody eight-hour span in the borough, cops said.

Cahill Pennington, 16, was hanging out with a group of friends near the corner of Miller and Pitkin Aves. in East New York near the Fiorentino Plaza Houses when a gunman came up to the group and opened fire, cops said.

Pennington was hit in the chest and head, cops said.

Disturbing surveillance video shows Pennington and two others running down Pitkin Ave. One of his friends turns around, and Pennington collapses to the ground by the door of a corner deli.

The friend, who has a gun visible in his hand, drags Pennington around the corner while a fourth person bolts down the block and jumps over the fallen teen.

Investigators initially thought Pennington was shot by the gunman first, then again — by mistake — by his friend, but were unable to verify that account of his death.

Medics rushed Pennington to Brookdale University Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

About five hours later and five blocks away, a man in his 20s was shot in the head at Livonia Ave. and Bradford St., authorities said.

“There was a shot, and I didn’t think anything of it. He was hit and he fell down on the corner,” said a witness, who didn’t give his name. “He was faceup when they lifted him onto the gurney. He wasn’t responding, but they didn’t cover his face so he must have been still alive.”

An ambulance took the victim to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening wounds.

Police couldn’t immediately say Tuesday night if the shootings were linked.

About 9 p.m., police responded to a third shooting in Brooklyn, a man who’d been shot and wounded on the corner of Patchen and Gates Aves. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday night.