Three brothers killed by Indonesian soldiers at Papuan health clinic: army and witness accounts differ

  • FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Bagau is carried by his two brothers, among others, on his way to the local health clinic in Intan Jaya regency, Papua
1 / 2

Three brothers killed by Indonesian soldiers at Papuan health clinic: army and witness accounts differ

FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia
Tom Allard and Agustinus Beo Da Costa
·10 min read

By Tom Allard and Agustinus Beo Da Costa

JAKARTA (Reuters) - One mid-February morning in the central highlands of the Indonesian province of Papua, the army said Prada Ginanjar Arianda, a 22-year-old member of the 400 Banteng Raiders commando battalion, was shot in the stomach by separatist fighters and died.

About 24 hours later, after a sweep by security forces through nearby hamlets that sent hundreds of residents fleeing to the safety of two churches, distraught family members were at a health clinic collecting the bodies of three brothers, Janius, Soni and Yustinus Bagau.

Ever since Papua was incorporated into Indonesia after a United Nations-supervised vote by only about 1,025 people in 1969, Indonesia has tried to quell a rebellion among its distinct Melanesian indigenous population of about 2.5 million who are seeking independence. Papua, rich in resources, has among the worst poverty rates in Indonesia despite $7.4 billion of funding by the central government over the past 20 years.

In a statement to media the day after the shootings, the military said the brothers were armed separatists who tried to seize their weapons and were killed by security forces in an act of self-defence. The military did not specify who it held responsible for Arianda’s death.

Reuters spoke to more than a dozen people, including a Catholic priest and a local government official, family members and human rights monitors by phone and also reviewed photos of the men’s bodies, a report on the killing of the brothers by human rights investigators in Papua and other evidence which all cast doubt on the official version of how the men died.

Indonesia is the world’s third-largest democracy, the biggest economy in fast-growing Southeast Asia and an increasingly important global diplomatic player in efforts to resolve conflicts in Myanmar and Afghanistan. But the United Nations and rights advocates say its security forces are carrying out grave abuses at home.

“We are continuing to receive credible reports of excessive use of force by the military and police, including extrajudicial killings, harassment, arbitrary arrests and detention of indigenous Papuans,” Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, told Reuters.

Since 2010, there have been 178 unlawful killings of civilians by security forces in the Papua region, according to data from Amnesty International. In the past three years alone, Amnesty said there had been at least 83 victims.

Indonesia’s coordinating minister for security Mahfud MD did not respond to detailed findings and questions sent to his office last Tuesday related to the men’s deaths and broader concerns of human rights abuses by security forces in Papua. He released a statement on Wednesday to the media saying that Papua was part of Indonesia and this “will be maintained at all costs necessary.”

An adviser to Indonesia’s president referred Reuters to Mahfud.

The military declined to comment directly on the findings and questions. A spokesman for its Papua command, Colonel Gusti Nyoman Suriastawa, sent a short statement to Reuters accusing separatists, some of them operating under cover as civilians, of terrorising the region.

The armed wing of the separatist Free Papua Organisation (OPM) has killed 11 civilians and wounded four more since January 2020, according to human rights groups and analysts.

A spokesman for the Papuan armed separatists, Sebby Sambom, said the armed uprising was legitimate as former colonial power the Netherlands promised independence to Papua before it was annexed by Indonesia in 1963 and the small vote in 1969 was not an expression of Papuan aspirations. Indonesia claims Papua as its territory, citing the U.N.’s role in the vote and the Netherlands’ recognition of its sovereignty. Sambom said civilians who were killed by the OPM were enemy spies and targeting them was “normal in a war situation.”

Verifying human rights abuses in Papua is difficult. Foreign media have been banned from visiting the area since a deadly crackdown by security forces on mass protests by indigenous people in late 2019.

A 2018 request by the U.N. human rights commissioner for access to the region has not been approved by the Indonesian government after the two sides failed to agree on terms.

'SHOT IN THE ARM'

On Feb. 15, the day of the shooting, soldiers and police went looking for the perpetrators and searched for weapons among the homes and small farms in Mamba village. Residents told Reuters the soldiers regularly fired their weapons in the air and questioned at least a dozen men.

Janius Bagau, the eldest brother, in his early 30s, was one of those interrogated. The military said in its statement he made a run for it, ignored warnings to stop and was shot in the arm before jumping into a ravine and escaping.

An account compiled from at least five witnesses by the Justice and Peace Secretariat at the Timika Diocese of the Catholic Church said Janius fled because he was beaten and stabbed with a bayonet in his thigh while being interrogated. Reuters could not independently verify the group’s account.

After a perilous journey down a muddy road in the thick jungle, carried by villagers on a stretcher fashioned from a sarong and two wooden poles, Janius was placed in a black pick-up truck and taken to a nearby health clinic in the late afternoon, four witnesses told Reuters.

Spying a small bracelet on the wrist of Janius’ brother Yustinus depicting the Morning Star flag, a popular symbol of Papuan independence banned by the Indonesian government, the security forces detained Yustinus before the group could enter the clinic front gate, the witnesses said.

At least four were told to leave but Janius, his wife Rut Sondegau and brother Soni were allowed inside the clinic complex.

'I SCREAMED'

At the Sugapa clinic, Janius was taken into a treatment room, accompanied by Rut and Soni, both 25. They were met there by health workers, and a group of soldiers entered shortly after, Rut told Reuters.

The nurse wanted to put in an intravenous infusion but the soldiers forbade it and then started hitting her husband, Rut said.

Rut and Soni and the health workers were ordered from the room and the health workers then fled, she said. Staff at the health clinic did not respond to requests for an interview.

As Rut and Soni were moved to a different room, Rut said she could hear Janius screaming.

“He screamed out that they had cut his neck. Then, immediately, he did not scream,” she told Reuters.

The soldiers started interrogating Soni. “They asked him: ‘Where are the weapons?’. Soni said: ‘I do not know’,” Rut said.

“They took off Soni’s clothes and tortured him and stabbed him with a knife,” said Rut, who said she witnessed the scene and saw him die. “I screamed: ‘God, the Father.’"

Rut hid in the health clinic's staff quarters during the night before escaping early next morning to a nearby church. Reuters could not independently confirm Rut’s account.

The head of the local government, Natilus Tabuni, said he told local leaders that the brothers were dead. At about 9 a.m., Rut said she and the priest, Justinus Rahangiar, family members and a local government official, went to the health clinic to pick up the dead bodies of Janius, Soni and Yustinus, which were packed in orange body bags with their hands bound.

Photos of Soni’s corpse shared with Reuters show his face bloodied and bruised, with cuts on his face and ear. Three family members and Father Justinus confirmed that the photos were of Soni.

Dr Lindsey Thomas, a forensics expert affiliated with Physicians for Human Rights, a U.S.-based non-profit group that advocates against mass atrocities, reviewed the photos of Soni and said his wounds were consistent with blunt force injuries. But she said it was impossible to ascertain from the photos what caused the wounds, or how he died. Father Justinus denied the men were shot and described the three bodies as “battered” when he saw them.

The account of the deaths by the military, known as the TNI, paints a different picture to that pieced together by Reuters.

“The three of them tried to escape, attacked and attempted to seize weapons from the joint military-police team guarding the health clinic. The team swiftly killed the three people,” military spokesman Suriastawa said in the statement.

Rut said that was not true. “Soni never went for their weapons,” she told Reuters. She said the three men were separated and Janius and Soni did not attempt to escape before they were attacked by the soldiers.

RAG-TAG BUT WELL-ARMED

The OPM, which is seeking independence for Papua, does not appear to be a formidable fighting force. Recent videos and photos from the central highlands show some of the fighters in shorts and old T-shirts, with some holding semi-automatic weapons.

But in the Intan Jaya local government area, where the Bagau brothers lived and died, the OPM has become especially active and effective in the past two years, said locals and analysts. The region of some 40,000 people was created in 2008, one of many local government areas formed and funded under the central government’s “Special Autonomy” programme for Papua.

Home to the undeveloped Wabu block gold and copper deposit that has been valued at $14 billion and is owned by Indonesia’s central government, Intan Jaya has been destabilized by disputed local election results and allegations of corruption, say locals and analysts. An influx of military and police, whose tactics some experts say are brutal and inept, has inflamed separatist sentiment.

In its statement to the media the day after the shootings, the military said the brothers were members of the OPM’s armed wing and had “often carried out acts of terror.”

As evidence, it said two of them had signed what the military described as a “war declaration” that was sent to military and police in Intan Jaya by the local OPM commander, Undius Kogoya. The undated, hand-written document, seen by Reuters, identifies the area the group calls its “battlefield” and boasts of shooting security forces. None of the Bagau brothers’ names are listed on the document.

Kogoya could not be reached for comment. Police did not tell Reuters when exactly they received the document, and declined to comment further.

Janius, who worked at a small finance company, had two children and was a candidate to become village chief, the Timika Diocese's Justice and Peace Secretariat said. Soni and Yustinus were both married and worked as farmers, the humans rights group said. None of the men were members of the OPM, said its spokesman, Sambom.

“They were residents of the village, not members of the OPM,” Tabuni, the district chief, told Reuters.

Military spokesman Suriastawa declined to comment directly on whether he still believed the brothers were members of the OPM.

ANOTHER RECENT CASE

In September, Reverend Yeremia Zanambani, also from Intan Jaya, was shot dead in a pigpen, likely killed by soldiers searching for weapons the day after another soldier's death, according to the National Commission on Human Rights, an independent body established by the Indonesian government. Suriastawa said the military "respected" the finding but did not say the army was responsible for the killing.

The pastor's death followed the abduction and killing of Luther and Apinus Zanambani, relatives of Yeremia, by the military in April. The commander of the army’s military police, Dodik Widjanarko, identified nine soldiers as suspects in the case in December. He said the men's bodies were burned and their remains thrown into a river.

The military initially blamed separatists for the deaths of all three Zanambanis. The central government and military only launched their own inquiries after the release of findings of investigations into the killings by Jakarta-based and Papua-based rights groups.

The U.N. human rights office’s Shamdasani said there was a need for independent investigations that show results, adding a lack of transparency feeds a "cycle of violence."

(Reporting by Tom Allard and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in Jakarta; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Recommended Stories

  • Staal scores OT winner in debut; Canadiens top Oilers 3-2

    Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot from the circle 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson vetoes bill banning youth gender reassignment surgeries, calling it 'overbroad, extreme'

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has vetoed a bill that would ban gender reassignment surgeries and hormone supplements for anyone under 18 in Arkansas.

  • Clippers priming Rajon Rondo for playoffs with methodical approach

    The Clippers are making sure point guard Rajon Rondo gets acclimated to the team so he'll be ready to help during its push for an NBA championship.

  • When will Lakers be favored again? Not against Clippers, not for weeks

    The Lakers play the Clippers on Sunday as underdogs, which they've been in most games since injuries to their superstars. Here's how scouts rate them.

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence Levinson is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said he was aware at the time that Matt Gaetz might have “legal issues” and that he suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Although Kent didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced allegations that the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds.“Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I’m in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: Namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe Kent’s intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if Kent could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July and that he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s alleged improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us, he’ll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the U.S. government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had allegedly trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I’ll be sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”In another interview Monday night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kent reiterated that “this was no an extortion attempt” but that he mentioned the congressman’s potential legal problems because “he’s in need of goodwill from the government.”Asked why he wrote to the Gaetz family that an indictment was imminent and whether he realized that could be an implied threat, Kent merely said there was “no threat” and that he didn’t “have anything to do with the indictment” or investigation.Kent also claimed that if the congressman really believed he was being extorted, “he could have kept this quiet and gone to the FBI” but that he instead “exposed the Levinson family to additional grief, and he’s capitalizing off that and trying to direct attention from himself.”He added: “Robert Levinson is a constituent of Matt Gaetz, and you know. The congressman just made the Levinson situation worse. If he is alive, he is directly impacting his predicament right now.”Cuomo further pressed Kent on specific details he included in his letter to the Gaetz family, namely Kent’s claims that the FBI was supposedly aware of compromising pictures involving the congressman and underage prostitutes. “How confident are you in what you are told?” Cuomo wondered aloud.“So you can never be confident of rumors. Those are just rumors that are rampant in north Florida among the legal and journalist communities,” Kent responded, adding: “I don’t have any information on a federal investigation. Those were just rumors that were circulating.”In the end, asked whether he was concerned about anything he may have said on tape in conversations with Don Gaetz, Kent insisted that he hopes “the father was wearing a wire.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain over Georgia voting laws

    Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast. McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision.

  • Irving scores 40, Nets lose Harden but beat Knicks 114-112

    Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Jeff Green made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets overcome the early loss of James Harden to beat the New York Knicks 114-112 on Monday night. Harden returned after missing two games with right hamstring tightness but lasted just four minutes before having to leave again with the same injury. “It was a total team effort,” Irving said.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Family sues after California man dies in taco eating contest

    The son of a California man who choked to death during an amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event’s organizers for negligence. Eighteen-year-old Marshall Hutchings’ lawsuit filed Monday alleges his father, Dana Hutchings, was not made aware of the risks and danger involved in an eating competition, the Fresno Bee reported. The 41-year-old died after choking on tacos while competing in the contest during a Fresno Grizzlies game on Aug. 13, 2019.

  • Internet swoons over Ron Isley in Verzuz battle with Earth Wind & Fire

    ‘Ron Isley is the star of every one of my groupchats right now,’ actress Gabrielle Union tweeted Sunday. ‘Folks ready to risk it alllllllll.’ Last night’s Verzuz battle pitting The Isley Brothers against Earth, Wind & Fire really had only one winner: the audience. The legendary groups served up classic song after classic song and featured Steve Harvey in full excited-host mode.

  • NASA reveals more hidden Easter eggs aboard Mars rover

    On Easter Sunday, NASA announced two more Easter eggs hidden onboard everyone's favorite rover.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

    Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a Manhattan Criminal Court judge. Police have identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in a video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her head several times on March 29 near Times Square. "This attack would not have happened if he was not released," said Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, standing in front of the courthouse, where demonstrators raised signs to "speak up against Asian hate" and to support the police.