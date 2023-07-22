Three brothers sentenced for sexual abuse of teenager at Dickson City game shop

Jul. 21—The former operator of Dickson City game shop and his two brothers were sentenced Friday to varying terms of incarceration for sexually abusing a teenage girl who frequented the business in the mid-2000's.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse ordered Sean Mancuso, 53, of Dunmore, former operator of Adventure Games, to serve eight to 17 years in state prison.

His brothers, Damien Mancuso, 44, of Dickson City, will serve five to 10 years in state prison plus five years probation, while Rian Mancuso, 42, of Dickson City, was sentenced to six to 12 month in Lackawanna County Prison and six years probation.

Sean Mancuso, of Dunmore, is also serving a sentence of just over three years to eight years in state prison for a separate conviction for statutory sexual assault relating to his 2019 arrest involving another teenager who patronized the business. Barrasse ordered the latest sentence to be served consecutively to that case.

In the latest case, the Mancuso brothers were arrested in 2020, after the victim, now 33, reported they assaulted her in separate incidents beginning in 2003, when she was between the ages of 14 and 16. The woman said she came forward after seeing media coverage of Sean Mancuso's prior arrest.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The woman testified at trial that Rian Mancuso, forced her to touch his groin and lifted her dress and placed his face near her genitals during an encounter at the business in 2003, when she was 14. That same day, Sean Mancuso forced her to perform a sex act on him.

The woman also testified that two years later, Damien Mancuso forced her to perform oral sex on him in his car after he gave her a ride from the business.

A jury in October convicted Sean Mancuso of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of a minor. Damien Mancuso was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor, while Rian Mancuso was convicted of indecent assault and corruption of a minor.

The men each denied the allegations at trial. Their attorneys said they plan to appeal their convictions and/or sentences.

At the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela asked Barrasse to consider the impact on the victim, who was made to feel the assaults were her fault.

Rian Mancuso's attorney, Robert Trichilo, said his client maintains his innocence. He noted the victim testified at trial that the incident occurred in a section of the business that did not exist at the time.

Speaking after the hearing, Trichilo said the case was difficult to defend because the woman waited so long to report the allegations.

"Other evidence at trial undermined the victim's story," Trichilo. "The fight goes on from here."

Damien Mancuso's attorney, Zak Goldstein, said his client accepts the jury's verdict. He asked Barrasse to consider that Mancuso had no other involvement with the criminal justice system in the years since the assault. He also called a forensic psychologist, who testified Mancuso does not pose a threat to society.

Barrasse acknowledged the passage of time, but said that does not mitigate the impact the crimes had on the victim.

Sean Mancuso and Damien Mancuso also must register as sex offenders for life. Damien and Rian Mancuso were taken into custody following the hearing. Sean Mancuso was already in custody because of his prior conviction.

