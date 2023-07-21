Three brothers, three prison sentences: Marion Oaks drug cases resolved

Three brothers accused of being tied to a large drug trafficking operation were sentenced to prison Friday morning.

In plea deals, the three Marin brothers — Andys, 32, Angel, 34 and Artime, 30 — all of Marion Oaks, received a total of 35 years behind bars for various drug offenses including conspiracy to traffic in cannabis, violation of RICO racketeering and continuing criminal enterprise.

As part of the negotiated agreements, the brothers must pay fines totaling more than $1 million, forfeit all seized assets, and submit DNA samples.

Prison sentences

Angel Marin was sentenced to serve 17 years and three months behind bars. Andys Marin must serve 15 years and Artime was sentenced to three years. Angel Marin has 1,549 days of credit for time already served at the county jail. Andys Marin has 113 days and Artime has 398 days.

Artime Marin has a pending charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, 400 grams to 150 kilograms. He was taken into custody while he was out of bond in this case. Xavier Hernandez was arrested with Marin and faces the same charges, law enforcement officials said. His case is ongoing.

Each brother was brought into the courtroom separately by bailiffs on Friday. Although Andys and Angel Marin have been represented by Victoria Hatfield, she was not in court. Filling in for her was Mark O'Brien, who's from the same law firm. Robert Mandell was Artime Marin's lawyer. Assistant State Attorney Sam Armstrong was the prosecutor.

Assistant State Attorney Sam Armstrong

Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon handled the three sentencings, which all told lasted nearly an hour. Two women who sat behind the brothers left after Andys Marin was fingerprinted by a bailiff and led to the back. Marin whispered and waved goodbye to the women, one of whom was crying.

Statements from SA Bill Gladson and the head of UDEST

Outside the courtroom, State Attorney Bill Gladson thanked the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) and Armstrong for their work in keeping "the citizens of Marion County safe" from drug traffickers.

The head of UDEST, Capt. Robert Douglas of the Ocala Police Department, thanked Gladson, Armstrong and the UDEST agents. UDEST agents include local, state and federal officers.

Here is how the case progressed

The Marin brothers were accused of leading a drug organization responsible for distributing heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in Marion County. Agents suspect the organization brought drugs with a street value of about $3.3 million into Marion.

Authorities were alerted to the brothers in 2017. Law enforcement officials kept close tabs on the organization, using surveillance and street-level buys. Agents were told at least two of the brothers went to California on several occasions to purchase large quantities of drugs. The drugs were later sold in Marion.

In one case, agents said, marijuana was packaged in suitcases and transported from California to Orlando and then Marion. Two suitcases were seized by agents. Armed with a search warrant, agents went to a residence and arrested the Marin brothers, along with several other people.

Drugs seized and arrests: Drug trafficking suspect arrested

Jose Camacho-Negron, Andre Miller-McCreary, Derrick Pullens and Steven Persaud were accused of being involved with the criminal enterprise. But a jury in May acquitted Miller-McCreary, Pullens and Persaud. Camacho-Negron was found guilty and is expected to be sentenced July 24.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala drug trafficking ring busted; three brothers sentenced to prison