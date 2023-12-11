Three Broward middle school students possibly overdosed, paramedics say

Paramedics took three Lauderdale Lakes Middle School students to the hospital to be treated for a possible drug overdose Monday morning, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the students “were demonstrating signs of overdose,” but the type of substance was not immediately known.

The students were taken to HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate and Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

Lauderdale Lakes Middle School teaches students in grades 6 through 8. A telephone message to the school seeking comment and more information about the incident was not immediately returned.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.