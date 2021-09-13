Three Broward middle school students arrested after making threats on Snapchat, cops say

Three 12-year-old Pembroke Pines middle school students are getting a lesson in the law after police say they made threats against the school during a Snapchat conversation.

Two boys and one girl who attend Silver Trail Middle School were arrested and face a second-degree felony charge of making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism. The girl also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a criminal offense.

The arrests come days after a 14-year-old Broward teen was arrested on a charge of making threats. In that case, investigators say the teen lost a game of Fortnite and then posted threats on YouTube that he was going to shoot up St. Brendan Catholic School in Miami. And only days after school started in August, two Pembroke Pines students were arrested after police say they made threats on Instagram.

On Monday, Interim Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright addressed concerns over the recent arrests in a three-minute video.

“I regret to have to share with you over the past few days our schools have been receiving multiple security threats. ... Sadly the threats have been traced back to our own students,” she said. “We take the safety and security of our schools and every student, teacher and staff member — as well as staff throughout the district — as our top priority.”

Snapchat threat

On Sunday, Pembroke Pines police received a report from Silver Trail Middle School staff that there was a Snapchat conversation among three students that included threatening messages.

Investigators soon identified the preteens and made contact with them and their parents.

“At this time there is no active or ongoing threat to Silver Trail Middle School,” Pembroke Pines police said Monday. “Whether written as a joke or a prank, all threats made against our schools will be taken seriously.”

Warning to parents

Both police and school officials hope the arrests send a strong message that threats are “severe offenses.”

Story continues

“We are asking all parents to please take this moment and speak with your children as to the severe consequences for making threats to do harm, while encouraging that they report threats of which they are made aware,” police said.

Cartwright said it was up to everyone to keep schools safe.

“It is critically important for all students to understand that choosing to make a threat will result in very real consequences,” she said. “We need your assistance in helping us to keep our schools safe. If you see something, say something.”