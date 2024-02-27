Three Calexico drug busts result in $2 million worth of narcotics

CALEXICO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Over $2 million worth of fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and methamphetamine were seized in three drug busts earlier this month at the Area Port of Calexico, authorities said.

The first drug seizure occurred on Feb. 16 at around 5:57 p.m. when CBP officers examined a commercial tractor-trailer, driven by a 68-year-old man, towing a hopper tanker, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Monday. Authorities found a total of 427 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 861.96 pounds, with an estimated street value of $1,551.528.

The second drug seizure occurred on Feb. 18 around 2:21 a.m. when CBP officers examined a white 2013 sedan, driven by a 30-year-old man, that was entering the U.S. Twelve packages of fentanyl, weighing 28.3 pounds with an estimated street value of $385,200, were discovered hidden within the vehicle’s doors.

More than 1,500 migrants dropped off on San Diego streets, many waiting at airport

Also on Feb. 18 around 5:42 p.m., a 24-year-old woman entering the U.S. at the Calexico West Port-pedestrian crossing was further examined after CBP officers noticed an unusually large object bulging from the traveler’s shirt. Authorities found a large package of fentanyl that contained around 24,000 pills, weighing 5.29 pounds, with an estimated street value of $240,000.

“Excellent work by our CBP officers this past week,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area

Port of Calexico. “We will continue to collaborate with domestic and international partners to

thwart the flow of illicit drugs. Together we can make a difference in combatting this dangerous

drug that is ravaging communities across the globe.”

All suspects were turned over to the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.