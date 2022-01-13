Three California children killed in failed murder-suicide; mother survives, charged with murder

A California woman has been charged with killing her three children after surviving an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.

Patricia Ortiz, 31, has been charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of 8-year-old Anna Ortiz Lara, 5-year-old Matteo Ortiz Lara, and 3-year-old Alexa Ortiz Lara, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Investigators found the three children dead at their Le Grand home Wednesday while performing a welfare check, according to officials.

Ortiz was also found with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

Once released, she will be booked into the Merced County Jail.

A cause of death for the children and the nature of Ortiz’s injuries were not made public.