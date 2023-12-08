Three California freeways among ‘most loathed highways’ in America: survey

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Brake lights, honking horns and drivers battling it out to the very end of merge lanes — all things in which California motorists are familiar with.

For those who live in the Golden State, gridlocked traffic is nothing new. This may be why three California freeways are among the “most loathed highways in America,” according to a recent survey.

Vehicle dealer Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach surveyed 3,000 drivers across the U.S. in October 2023, and then ranked the top 100 most loathed roads to drive on based on those results.

As it turns out, the top three detested highways in the country, according to this survey, are in the Golden State. Here’s a breakdown of those rankings:

California Interstate 405: Ranked No. 3 “most loathed”

Particularly in the Los Angeles area, the I-405 — also referred to as “the San Diego Freeway” — is known for being one of the most congested freeways in country. This is especially true during holiday travel days.

As noted by the vehicle dealer, the I-405 “carves its path through the heart of Los Angeles, earning notoriety as a symbol of gridlock nightmare.” When drivers think “L.A. commute” — traffic delays and dilemmas comes to mind.

California Interstate 5: Ranked No. 2 “most loathed”

This freeway runs the length of the state of California as it stretches from San Diego all the way to Oregon. Some contributing factors to what makes this highway undesirable include endless construction and the dreaded “rush hour.”

The vehicle dealer pointed to the L.A. stretch as the most painful for drivers, saying it “epitomizes commuter frustration.” This area was described as “a standing misnomer, with traffic bottlenecking notoriously near juggernaut junctions like the East LA and 110 interchanges.”

California U.S. Route 101: Ranked No. 1 “most loathed”

The thought of traveling on California’s 101 freeway must make drivers cringe to be ranked in the top spot. Traffic on this highway is consistently congested, causing delays and challenges for those navigating it.

This is especially true for densely populated areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“The traffic pace can decelerate to speeds slower than an average person’s walking pace, particularly noticeable during high-density travel times,” the vehicle dealer noted.

The full list of “most loathed highways in America,” based on these survey findings, can be viewed here.

Buckle up and hang tight when taking to the freeways in California, you may be there awhile.

