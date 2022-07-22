Three Campers Gunned Down at Popular Iowa Park by Shooter Who Killed Himself

Iowa Department of Public Safety

A 23-year-old gunned down three campers at an Iowa state park early Friday morning before fatally shooting himself nearby, authorities say.

Anthony Orlando Sherwin has been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety as the shooter, accused of killing three people at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground—a popular attraction in Iowa that draws 300,000 visitors annually.

Sherwin is accused of killing three before heading just west of the park to take his own life, the department said in a brief media release.

Though authorities didn’t say what Sherwin’s relationship was to the victims, it implied he was camping along with the trio before shots rang out. Once responding officers found three dead bodies at the campground, they “found that a camper was unaccounted for,” the release said.

A potential motive has not been released, nor have the identities of the other campers killed.

Authorities said Tuesday that Maquoketa Caves is being closed to the public as an investigation is complete.

