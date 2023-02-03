Three candidates will face off in Elmbrook School Board primary

Voters file into the Brookfield Conference Center in Brookfield to cast their ballots in November 2022.

This year, three seats are up for election on the Elmbrook School Board; just one of them will require a primary election.

Jennifer Roskopf, who currently holds an at-large seat, is not seeking re-election. Sean Firmiss, Sam Hughes and David Irwin will face off for that seat in the Feb. 21 primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April 4 general election.

In other seats up for election this spring, incumbent Scott Wheeler is unopposed for his Area I seat. Incumbent Jian Sun is not seeking re-election to his Area III seat; Gregg Eberhardt and Preetha Kurudiyara are seeking election there.

The candidates in the at-large seat race answered a few questions about what they would bring to the board, the district's library policy and how they think politics plays a role in school board decision making.

What unique talents and experiences would you bring to the board?

Firmiss: For many years, my career was in the legal world. Research, investigation and contingency planning are all skills I was required to use every day. Upon completion of my career, my stepfather, a general contractor, offered to teach me home improvement skills to keep me off the couch. I parlayed my investigative and strategic skills into an entirely new field and learned voraciously. I proudly serve the Elmbrook community as a passionate and avid problem-solver. Please elect this passionate investigator and problem solver to serve as your advocate on the Elmbrook School Board.

Hughes: I will bring pragmatic, solutions-focused leadership informed by many years of service on the board of a nonprofit and in homegrown business ownership and management. I bring seasoned skills in problem-solving with a strong belief in the value of a high-quality education and a strong desire to work in the best interest of our exceptional community. As a caring, involved father, I have navigated the complicated world of IEPs on behalf of a wonderful nonverbal daughter with special needs for 12 years, which has given me a valuable perspective for this school board leadership position.

Irwin: In addition to remaining level-headed in somewhat tumultuous times, I have the perspective of an international technology industry executive. I have held roles of founder, president and board member in companies that range from “garage stage” to venture capital-backed, to Fortune 500 (and Brookfield-based) Fiserv. I have had the lead role in building large new businesses in Latin America and in India, and I have lived in Europe. Technology and global markets are important features of the world our students are entering. See irwin4elmbrook.com.

What are your thoughts on the district amending its library policy last year to restrict or ban certain types of books from district libraries?

Firmiss: Please watch the YouTube video of the 1/17/23 Elmbrook School Board public meeting. At the 1:01:00 mark, I address the board (heatedly) about this particular issue. Simply put, the district’s policy failed in this instance. I would very much like to be elected to a seat on the board, so that I might use my unique skill set to help spare students, parents, faculty, and administrators the frustration of further incidents.

Hughes: I fully support the parent’s role in the educational process and believe parents should have a say in the educational content their children are exposed to in the school setting — especially when it comes to anything of a sexual nature. Parents have the right to curate and monitor what books their minor children are reading in their free time outside of the approved curriculum. Parents are the primary educators of their children, not school administrators, librarians or teachers. We are a very well-educated community with active, informed parents. Our job is to respect and support the parent’s role.

Irwin: I believe we can all imagine books that do not belong in a public school library and some that should require parental approval. In my view, the district has made some mistakes in this area — and that should be rectified. Decisions about what books are appropriate for Elmbrook libraries should be transparent and based on board-approved policies that reflect our community's values. Our schools exist to serve the community residents whose taxes fund them.

In what ways, if any, do you think politics plays a role in school board decision making, and how would you approach that?

Firmiss: I am running for a nonpartisan elected position. I have no previous political experience. I am beholden to no political party. I am my own man. As I have no employees, I am directly accountable to this community for every action I take while serving its residents. I intend to advocate fiercely for the interests, beliefs and values of the people who elect me to this office.

Hughes: School board decisions should be based on what is best for the students of Elmbrook Schools. Board decisions should create a learning environment that is conducive to the strongest possible academic outcomes for those students. Every decision I make as as a school board member will be filtered through the question, “Is this decision best for the educational process and outcomes for all of our students?” School board decisions should respect the triangle of parents, teachers and students, acknowledging that each has an important role in the overall academic outcome of students. Political ideology is the realm of parents, not schools.

Irwin: Nationally, I see many politically motivated ideas and theories in education that seem wrong-headed to me. However, with two Elmbrook students, I do not see these ideas pushed here. I question those who claim they do. My views: Free enterprise is the best economic system yet devised. Individual/parental responsibility beats government control. Correct English is good for everyone. Accelerated students should not be held back to “keep everyone even.” Race does not define us. America remains “the last best hope of earth.”

Sean Firmiss

Sean A. Firmiss Age: 50 Address: 18225 Saint James Road, Brookfield Past political experience: N/A Community involvement: I’ve dedicated the last eight years of my life to serving this community as a handyman, solving problems for my Elmbrook neighbors. If you’re an Elmbrook District resident, ask around. Chances are, I’ve helped someone you know. Contact info: Sean@FirmissForElmbrook.com

Sam Hughes

Sam Hughes Age: 45 Address: 14050 St George Court, Elm Grove Past political experience: None Community involvement: Board member Wisconsin Floor Covering Association, Men’s Biblestudy leader Contact info: Sam@SamForElmbrook.com, www.SamForElmbrook.com, 262-799-4210

David Irwin

David Irwin Age: 56 Address: 14275 Hillside Road, Elm Grove Past political experience: None Community involvement: President of the Elm Grove School for Lifelong Learning at Community United Methodist Church; board member of Enterprise Credit Union, a Brookfield-based not-for-profit financial institution; member of Elmbrook Rotary Club; volunteer instructor of financial literacy programs in Milwaukee Public Schools through Secure Futures; Steering Committee of Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Three candidates will face off in Elmbrook School Board primary