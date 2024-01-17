Three candidates file to run for judgeship in Allegan

ALLEGAN COUNTY — Allegan County’s 48th Circuit Court will gain a new spot on the bench at the start of 2025 and candidates for the seat have started to emerge.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 16, three candidates have filed to run for the new judgeship in November. The deadline to file is Tuesday, April 23.

A bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December 2022 granted Allegan County's 48th Circuit Court and Kalamazoo County's Ninth Circuit Court each an additional judge. The bill was sponsored by State Sens. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) and Aric Nesbitt (R-Lawton).

The position will be up for election in November. The electee will take the bench Jan. 1, 2025.

The latest to file for the election is Alice Bernal, a family practice attorney from Dorr. Bernal held a launch event Monday, Jan. 15, to announce her candidacy.

Bernal spent 12 years as a paralegal prior to earning her law degree and becoming a member of the Michigan State Bar Association in 2017. She said putting the welfare of children first would be a priority on the bench.

“It is important that judges work to respect families and uphold the rights of children to be supported and have access to parents while being protected. If parents can agree on how to raise their children and manage their finances, the court should give them every opportunity to do so,” she wrote in a press release.

Assistant Allegan County Prosecutor Elizabeth Peterson and Jonathan Blair, the administrator for Allegan County’s probate court, are also running.

In a post on her campaign website, Peterson said her “diverse legal background” will bring a “comprehensive perspective” to the bench.

“This role has not only perfected my expertise but has also deepened my empathy and compassion — two qualities I am confident will help me serve as your future judge in the 48th Circuit Court,” Peterson wrote.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Prior to his time as court administrator, Blair served as an assistant prosecuting attorney.

“I have seen the courts from all aspects, personal and professional,” Blair wrote in a statement on his campaign website. “I understand that going to court can be a tragic or wonderful event for a family. Understanding and respecting this makes me the best candidate.”

Renovations are currently underway at the Allegan County Courthouse to make room for the additional judge. The work includes an addition, renovations to the existing space and converting vacant space.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Three candidates file to run for judgeship in Allegan