Three candidates running for one seat on the Shorewood School Board

Three candidates are running for one seat on the Shorewood School Board this year.

Incumbent Ellen Eckman, along with challengers Heather Cook Elliott and Andrew Frey, are running in the Feb. 20 primary election. The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the April election, where those two will compete for the single seat and the winner will receive a three-year term.

The Journal Sentinel asked the candidates three questions: their top priority for the Shorewood School District, whether they supported an operational referendum passed by district voters last year, and their thoughts on book removals and restrictions.

Shorewood voters approved an operational referendum last April. The district will receive an additional $27.5 million total over five years, with the district receiving $5.5 million per year during that time. The funds started in the 2023-24 school year and will end in the 2027-28 school year.

Heather Cook Elliott

Age: 45Past political experience: NoneCommunity involvement: Voting Poll Worker for Shorewood and City of Milwaukee since 2020; Volunteer for Supermarket Legends Voter Turnout Efforts; 2023 Member of Design Review Board for Village of ShorewoodOccupation: Owner/Photographer Heather Cook Elliott Photography LLC

Contact info: hcookelliott@gmail.com

If elected, what would be your top priority for the Shorewood School District and how would you address it?

Increasing academic rigor and success throughout all grades with a particular focus on resources for Shorewood Intermediate School, special education, advanced learning and curriculum revamps. I would seek more data and knowledge about what is working and what is not, with a focus on bringing back committees to review and recommend curriculum updates, open the financial books to the community, and target interventions to support academic success for learners at every level.

Did you support or oppose the operating referendum passed last year and why?

I did not support the operating referendum because I did not think the school board and district administration shared enough data about the real financial health of the district. I think we are on a Referendum Rollercoaster with no plan for how to exit and not enough transparency on how we got here. I believe our teachers are tremendously dedicated and talented. I think it is a misstep to hold Steps & Lanes hostage every year to balance the budget in a community that is so highly taxed and so very committed to strong public schools.

What are your thoughts on book removals or restrictions?

While book removals and restrictions are a real issue for many cities and towns across the country this is not a valid topic in Shorewood. To my knowledge no one in our community is calling for banning books. The real problem we have is the district’s decision to cut librarian positions across our four schools.

Ellen Eckman

Age: 77

Past political experience: Current Shorewood School Board member; Shorewood Village Trustee for 12 yearsCommunity involvement: volunteer for numerous school and village eventsOccupation: adjunct professor UWM, School of Education; former professor at Marquette University, College of Education

Contact info: mobile phone: 414-719-2343; email: elleneckman@wi.rr.com

If elected, what would be your top priority for Shorewood School District and how would you address it?

I will continue the tradition of excellence that is a hallmark of Shorewood Schools and advance its commitment to equity to ensure that all students are given equitable opportunities for growth, development and achievement. This requires attention to fiscal issues — we must have the funding necessary to continue the programs and activities that are part of our schools. In confronting revenue caps, insufficient state funding and inflationary issues, we must focus on long term goals for our students in addressing funding reductions and maintain our academic, arts and authentic learning experiences; focusing on the whole child.

Did you support or oppose the operating referendum that was passed last year and why?

I supported our Operating Referendum in 2023 that was approved by 70% of our voters. We were facing reductions of over $2.5 million for 2023-24. We had to compensate for the unsustainable state funding system, increasing inflationary costs, and declining enrollments. The state provided no per pupil funding increase the past two years. Funding and reimbursement for special education were insufficient to meet mandated services. We explained the rationale for our five-year non-recurring Operating Referendum, identifying areas that would face cuts without funding. Clearly the citizens understand the value schools provide to families and the community itself.

What are your thoughts on book removals or restrictions?

I understand that some parents may have concerns about books and other instructional materials. The Shorewood School District has a very clear policy on challenges to classroom instructional materials and the procedure a parent should follow regarding those materials. Policy 9130 details procedures a parent can follow regarding materials in classrooms and Policy 2522 for library materials. In both cases, a thorough review is conducted by educators and administrators, following a detailed process. No books or materials are removed while the review is being conducted.

Andrew Frey

Age: 49Past political experience: noneCommunity involvement: Volunteer in the schools and for community eventsOccupation: Managing partner, Tour of America’s DairylandContact info: andrewfreyforschoolboard@gmail.com; 513-807-5385

If elected, what would be your top priority for the Shorewood School District and how would you address it?

My top priority will be academic excellence for all our schools. I will address this by supporting district administration to create and follow a standard-based curriculum for all subject areas. I will also support district administrators in prioritizing staffing needs to fit the needs of our students. When expectations are not met, I will require the district to present a plan for growth, not lower the expectations as has been done in the recent past.

Did you support or oppose the operating referendum passed last year and why?

I did not support the operation referendum last year. When I spoke with community members that were on a committee to discuss the referendum, they were not offered any solutions besides a referendum. Based on not being offered any other solutions, the committee suggested 2.5 million but the board decided on 5.5 million to have extra money. When I asked specific questions about how the referendum money would be spent, they went unanswered. We already have the highest mill rate of any district in our area. The district does not have a funding issue, it has a spending issue.

What are your thoughts on book removals/restrictions?

I do not agree with book removals. I believe in restrictions based on age and developmentally appropriate books within school subject areas. My greater concern is the lack of librarians in each of the Shorewood schools handling library materials. The Shorewood School District does an excellent job of informing parents when students are covering sensitive material.

