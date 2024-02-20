Three Canton City Schools alumni to be honored at Black History Month celebration

CANTON – Canton City Schools will honor three alumni during the district's Black History Month celebration.

The public is invited to the free event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N.

Honorees include 1998 McKinley grad Stephan C. Baity, 2000 McKinley grad Dwayne Broyles and 1998 McKinley grad Candice M. Young.

Baity, a celebrity chef, won the first Food Network Challenge in 2015, is a three-time American Culinary Federation Chef of the Year and competed in the Culinary Olympics in 2020 in Germany. Baity is launching a line of seasoning and spices called Pop's Secret Seasoning.

Broyles is a basketball all-star who played for four years at James Madison University followed by 10 years in the European leagues where he was an all-star in four different leagues and won three consecutive Belgium Championships.

He is the co-founder of Heart to Heart Health and Wellness, a business that provides mental and behavioral health services across Ohio.

Young, a director at Microsoft, is leading a team of researchers in the Xbox Gaming Division. Hermission is to help Xbox find ways to make online gaming safer and more accessible. Previously, she was a senior researcher helping Microsoft find ways to improve the onboarding experience for new employees.

She leads efforts to increase diversity representation in tech through Microsoft-funded scholarships for Black and African American students, Microsoft summer internship programs, and other activities meant to showcase and celebrate Black excellence within Microsoft and across the tech industry.

The 2024 celebration is chaired by the district's Human Resources Director Deidre Stokes Davis andMcKinley graduation coach Terrance Jones.

"We are extremely proud to honor these successful and inspirational products of our schools.We are confident that those attending will leave feeling proud and motivated,” Stokes Davissaid.

For more information, visit www.ccsdistrict.org.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Canton City School celebrates Black History month, three alumni