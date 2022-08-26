Three Canton police officers presented Lifesaving Award

Aug. 26—CANTON — Three village police officers were lauded for saving lives this year.

Officers James A. Gibson, Joshua Vine and Joshua Rose were each lauded at a department meeting and presented with Lifesaving Awards by Sgt. Ryan Cole.

Officer Gibson earned his award on May 12. Officer Gibson was investigating a missing child report when he spotted the child on the Main Street bridge on the water side of the railing, threatening to jump.

According to a report from Police Chief James R. Santimaw, Officer Gibson talked to the child and then pulled the child back to the sidewalk safely.

Chief Santamaw noted in his report that it was 9 p.m. when the incident occurred and the darkness would have made a water rescue extremely difficult.

On May 24, Officer Vine was also investigating a missing child case and spotted the child on the Main Street bridge, threatening to jump. Officer Vine requested that additional personnel be posted downstream in case the child jumped and then "used his communication skills to talk the child from the edge of the bridge and back onto the sidewalk," according to the chief's report.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the details of Officer Rose's award are largely being withheld. The chief reported that Officer Rose was off duty, outside of the village police jurisdiction when he spotted illicit activity that he reported to the appropriate law enforcement agency. The police reported that one or more suspects were arrested and the "proceeds of serious illegal activity (were) confiscated."

Officers Vine and Gibson were well-suited for the position they found themselves in, Chief Santimaw said. Officer Vine was a school resource officer in Ogdensburg before coming to the Canton department and Officer Gibson is involved in volunteer work with children.

"They were definitely well-suited," Chief Santimaw said. "I couldn't be prouder of all three of them."