Three-car crash on I-75 in Lexington sends one to the hospital. Interstate shut down

A three-car crash on I-75 in Lexington sent one person to a hospital with serious injuries Monday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The wreck happened at 6:52 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the 115 mile marker. Lt. Meredith Taylor with Lexington police said one person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other drivers weren’t injured, according to Taylor.

Police shut down the farthest-right lane of I-75 northbound initially, but just after 8:30 am. the whole road was shut down so the Collision Reconstruction Unit could investigate the wreck, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Traffic was being diverted to the left shoulder.

It was unknown how long the closure would last.

Just before 9:15 a.m., police temporarily opened up the farthest-left and middle lanes, the traffic management center said. At 9:55 a.m. all lanes were blocked off once again so investigators can complete their investigation.

The entrance ramp from Newtown Pike onto I-75 northbound remains blocked, the traffic management center said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

