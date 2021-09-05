Three Catholic priests step aside amid investigations into ‘inappropriate’ relationships with adults, Archdiocese Of Chicago says

Paige Fry, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

Three priests in the Archdiocese of Chicago have been asked to step aside from ministry pending investigations into “inappropriate” relationships with other adults, according to letters sent Saturday from the office of the Archdiocese Of Chicago to their parish communities.

The Revs. Orlando Flores Orea, René Mena Beltrán and Pedro Campos have all acknowledged their behavior and have entered “a period of prayer, spiritual healing and discernment,” the letters state.

The archdiocese said Orea’s inappropriate relationship took place when he was associate pastor at St. Genevieve Parish and that other person came forward after Orea decided to take a sabbatical. She was offered the services of its victim assistance ministry, according to the letters.

Campos, pastor at the parish community of St. Gerard Majella, St. John the Baptist and Ascension-St. Susana in south suburban Harvey and Markham, engaged in inappropriate behavior with another adult while pastor of St. Kevin Parish, according to the letters.

Campos is currently living away from the parish, and the Rev. Gary Graf, of St. Agnes, St. Kieran and St. Paul in Chicago Heights, will serve as the parish administrator at Campos’ parish community, according to the letter.

Beltrán, pastor at St. Gall and St. Simon Parish Community, was asked to step aside pending an investigation into inappropriate behavior with another adult, the archdiocese said.

St. Gall associate pastor, the Rev. Agustin Garza Candanosa, is serving as parish community administrator in Mena Beltrán’s place, according to the letter.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry

