Three caught trying to smuggle ammunition into Mexico

Three men who allegedly tried to export 7,000 rounds of high-powered ammunition into Mexico are in custody after Homeland Security Investigations tracked the attempt on Monday at a residence in Harlingen, an apartment in McAllen, and at the Pharr Port of Entry.

According to a criminal complaint filed by HSI Special Agent George W. Lopez on Tuesday, May 23, HSI Investigations began surveillance of a residence in Harlingen after receiving information that a large shipment of ammunition was going to arrive at the house.

"At approximately 2:15 p.m., a Fed EX truck arrived at the residence and delivered what appeared to be six boxes and left them at the front door," the criminal complaint reads.

Subsequently, at approximately 3 p.m., a grey Nissan Sentra driven by Arturo Garcia arrived at the house and loaded the six boxes into the car's trunk. Garcia then drove with the boxes to an apartment complex in McAllen, where the boxes were delivered by Garcia, the criminal complaint states.

"Garcia and another subject later identified as Jesus Velasco-Ibar were observed by HSI special agents departing together in Garcia's vehicle. At approximately 6:25 p.m., special agents observed a Chevrolet Trail Blazer arrive at said apartment and a male subject, later identified as Jose Carlos Dominguez-Garcia, entered Velasco's apartment and was observed removing a box and placed it in the Trail Blazer."

The criminal complaint states that the Trail Blazer then drove to the back of the complex, waited 20 minutes, and then drove to the Pharr Port of Entry, where it was stopped for inspection by Customs and Border Protection before it exited the United States.

"An inspection of the Trail Blazer driven by Dominguez revealed 2,000 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 1,000 rounds of 38 Super ammunition hidden in a compartment in the rear of the vehicle.

The complaint says surveillance on Garcia's vehicle continued until it was subsequently stopped by the Cameron County Sheriff's office on a traffic violation as it entered Cameron County. HSI agents then transported Garcia to the HSI office in Harlingen to be interviewed.

"Garcia stated he was recruited by Velasco to assist in ordering the ammunition for delivery to Velasco in McAllen. Garcia stated he knew it was illegal to transport ammunition into Mexico and that he has never applied for a license to legally export ammunition," the complaint reads.

HSI special agents interviewed Dominguez, who stated he was paid by an individual in Mexico to pick up ammunition at an apartment in McAllen and deliver it to Mexico. Dominguez, likewise, stated that he knew it was illegal to transport ammunition into Mexico and that he had never applied for a license to legally export ammunition.

"HSI special agents made contact with Velasco at his apartment and Velasco stated he received six boxes of ammunition today from Garcia. Velasco stated that an individual driving a Trail Blazer went to his apartment earlier today and took two boxes of ammunition for delivery to another person in Mexico. Velasco stated he would be paid approximately $100 per box he gave to the individual.

Seized from Velasco's apartment were four boxes of 7.62x39mm ammunition totaling 4,000 rounds. Velasco stated that 4,000 rounds of ammunition were to be picked up at later dates to be smuggled into Mexico.

Velasco, as well, stated that he knew it was illegal to transport ammunition into Mexico and that he had never applied for a license to do so legally.

In all, a total of 6,000 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 1,000 rounds of .38 Super ammunition were seized, according to the complaint