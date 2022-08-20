Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored

Nick Papantonis
·3 min read

Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Michelle Stribling of Eatonville, and Peter Washington and Jerry Foster of Orlando were among the 20 people arrested during a statewide operation on Thursday as Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference to champion his efforts to crack down on election security.

“Some people say there’s no voter fraud. That never happens,” the governor said. “This is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida. They could face a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison for illegally voting in our elections.”

It remains to be seen whether any of the 20 will actually be convicted. To be guilty of voter fraud in Florida, a person has to cast a ballot while knowing they were ineligible.

READ: 3 Orange County residents among 20 arrested, charged with voter fraud in Florida

According to affidavits filed in each of the three cases, Stribling, Washington and Foster had to check a box testifying that their rights had been restored while filling out their applications. State prosecutors noted that in each case, the defendants were providing false information.

However, during interviews with investigators, all three alluded to misinformation given to them by officials or outright confusion over their statuses.

Stribling was convicted of second-degree murder in 1993. During her interview, she said she registered to vote at a church in 2019 and didn’t think she was still considered a convicted felon since she completed her prison sentence and was released after a clemency hearing. However, she did not complete any clemency paperwork. She said she could not read or write very well and was denied assistance with her application at the voter registration center. She said she believed she was eligible to vote because she received a card in the mail after registering.

READ: ‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL

Washington was convicted of attempted sexual battery in 1996. He told investigators a probation officer told him his rights would be restored once he was released from prison. He subsequently was called for jury duty three times after being released. He subsequently filled out a voter registration form and received a card in the mail, believing his right to vote had been restored.

Foster was convicted of seducing a child over the internet or an electronic device in 2010. He said he heard a news report in 2020 that DeSantis had given all convicted felons the right to vote except murderers and sexual offenders, alluding to a voter referendum passed a few years ago. However, when he called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, he said a deputy told him he could vote. He marked that his rights had been restored on the application because he thought they had.

There are known issues with changing statuses due to delays or break downs in communication between the court system, the state government and county election offices. When a voter registers, the county officials are supposed to check with the state, which gets its information from the courts.

READ: Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout

“There are multiple checks on a registration. But it’s only as good as the information that is available in that check,” Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said.

Earlier in 2022, a Lake County prosecutor declined to press charges against six sex offenders who voted illegally in 2020. In those cases, a spokesman for the office wrote, each of the six genuinely believed their actions were legal.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman shoots at CMPD officers in south Charlotte, hitting one in vest, police say

    Another officer returned fire and shot the woman, police said. “Thank goodness our officers are OK,” Chief Jennings says.

  • "We don't want to hear uncomfortable data": Revealing the Black graduation gap at CSU schools

    As California State University students head back to school, data indicates that overall graduation rates are up. But stubborn racial inequities remain on CSU campuses. In partnership with the non-profit newsroom CalMatters, CBS California is taking a closer look at the graduation equity gaps on Cal State campuses. CSU has an ambitious 2025 goal of eliminating the graduation rate gap between so-called "underrepresented minorities" and other races. The problem: the way CSU bundles so-called underrepresented minorities to track those achievement goals statistically ignores how the system is failing some Black students.

  • DeSantis Announces Voter-Fraud Arrests on Eve of Florida Primary

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his new elections police force has arrested 20 former felons on charges of illegally voting in the 2020 election.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New Dev

  • Another Coal Plant Wins Lifeline Despite Biden’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- CenterPoint Energy Inc. is delaying retirement of a coal-fired power plant in Indiana as a surge in wholesale electricity prices and uncertainty about some renewable projects undermines President Joe Biden’s push to decarbonize the grid.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Marke

  • UK Labour Demands Recall of Parliament to Tackle Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK Labour Party demanded an early recall of Parliament to tackle soaring household power and gas prices and stave off the worst effects of the cost-of-living crisis.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New D

  • Teen brought gun to Coast high school 2 days in a row and took photos with it, detective says

    The defense argued in court for a lower bond on the suspect, saying he brought the weapon to school because he feared for his life. The prosecutor didn’t agree. Here’s more from court.

  • 3 charged with killing Boston gangster Whitey Bulger in 2018

    Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the 2018 prison killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger, the Justice Department said Thursday. Bulger's death raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the West Virginia prison’s general population instead of more protective housing. The men — Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36 — were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

  • Mississippi changes legal team to handle welfare fraud case

    The Mississippi Department of Human Services is hiring a different law firm to try to recover millions of dollars in welfare money that was misspent in the state's largest public corruption case in decades. The state Personnel Board on Thursday approved a contract for the department to hire the Jones Walker firm, which has about 370 attorneys in multiple states, the department said in a news release. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican, also approved the contract for the civil litigation.

  • Texas Football: Six questions entering the next scrimmage

    Hudson Card could be the likely starter at this point.

  • 'Buffy' Alum Nicholas Brendon Was Hospitalized After 'Cardiac Incident,' Now Focusing on 'More Rest'

    The health scare comes nearly one year after the actor's rep confirmed he was suffering from "deep-seated medical problems and immense pain" following an arrest last August

  • Four Klamath River residents killed in McKinney Fire identified

    In a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, said investigators used rapid DNA technology and dental records to identify the fire victims.

  • FDA reviewing Krystal Biotech's biologics application

    If approved, the Pittsburgh-based firm's treatment would help patients with a rare skin disease.

  • More COVID patients reporting hair loss

    Dr. Brian Abittan, the director of skin and hair rejuvenation at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, said that he sees multiple patients a week who have reported hair loss after COVID-19. "A day doesn't go by that I don't get asked about it," Abittan told MedPage Today. Although more patients are clearly reporting the symptom after COVID, there isn't robust data describing how many patients experience this phenomenon or what factors put someone at risk for it.

  • Nigeria's Osun River: Sacred, revered and increasingly toxic

    Yeyerisa Abimbola has dedicated most of her 58 years on Earth to the Osun, a waterway in deeply religious Nigeria named for the river goddess of fertility. As the deity’s chief priestess, she leads other women known as servants of Osun in daily worship and sacrificial offerings along the riverbank. The river, which flows through the dense forest of the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove — designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005 — is revered for its cultural and religious significance among the Yoruba-speaking people predominant in southwestern Nigeria, where Osun is widely worshipped.

  • Man charged in the slaying of southwest Illinois mother of eight children

    Police had been seeking the suspect since soon after the April 20 slaying.

  • Kristi Noem’s Education Reform Branded a ‘White-Washed Lie’

    The Washington PostSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting a failing grade from education experts and Native Americans who are accusing her of politicizing what is being taught in the state’s schools.Noem, who is running for re-election while also touring the country to promote her availability for the 2024 Republican ticket, has released a set of social studies standards that would be used to craft lesson plans in South Dakota classrooms.The state will pay up to $200,000 to William Morrisey to

  • Who Is Patrick Reed's Wife? All About Justine Reed

    The couple first met when the pro golfer was in college, and tied the knot in 2012

  • Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'

    Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."

  • Fox News Star Falsely Claims Miami Is Safer Than NYC

    Fox NewsFox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe mocked and belittled a network guest on Friday for asserting that the crime rates in New York are similar to Florida, declaring that she lives in Miami and “we don’t have these problems there.”Despite Boothe’s confident boasting, however, Florida’s murder rate is actually much higher than New York’s—and the same goes for Miami compared to New York City. Additionally, the violent crime rates of the two cities are similar, while both have seen an incr

  • Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023

    Retirees on fixed incomes welcome relief from lower gas prices and higher Social Security benefits, as well as prescription drug changes ahead.