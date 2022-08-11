Three charged with aiding in Alcorn County Jail escape

Aug. 10—CORINTH — Alcorn County officials have arrested three people accused of aiding four men who escaped from the county jail on Aug. 5.

Sheriff Ben Caldwell said Alcorn County deputies arrested Ana Ruiz, 29, of County Road 510, Corinth; and Yira Sauceda, 25, of Highway 356, Rienzi; on Aug. 5. They were charged with felony aiding a jail escape. Both suspects were booked into the county jail; each was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Elias Jimenez, 21, of Madison Street, Corinth, was arrested the same day by officials with the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Alcorn County along with three of the escaped inmates.

Corinth law enforcement officials say the four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape during the early morning hours on Aug. 5. Security cameras at the jail show the inmates running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, three of the men — Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wigington — were captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the assistance of the US Marshals service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

On Saturday morning at around 1:30, Alcorn County authorities received a tip about where the fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was hiding.

Officers went to the Alcorn County residence named by the tipster and reportedly found him there. Braudway attempted to flee and fought the officers, but he was subdued and taken into custody.

The investigation into the escape is ongoing and more arrests and charges are pending.

