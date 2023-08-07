Three people face kidnapping or assault charges for an alleged incident involving a Guntersville man, according to a news release from Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Timothy Baker, 49, and Brandy Click, 46, are in the Etowah County Detention Center and face felony charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault, according to the release. Amy Downing, 48, is in the Marshall County jail on an unrelated charge but will be extradited to Etowah County on a first-degree assault charge.

According to the release, the victim in the case walked to a residence in the Egypt community, seeking help with his hands still bound behind him.

Deputies and medics responded to the scene and the man was taken first to a Gadsden hospital, then transferred to a Birmingham hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Authorities say it was not a random attack, that the victim knew the other three people.

Baker and Click are being held without bond on the kidnapping charges and $50,000 bond on the assault charges. Downing will face a $50,000 bond once she’s back in Etowah County.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Three charged in alleged abduction, assault of Guntersville man