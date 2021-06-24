Three charged for allegedly beating and strangling Illinois officer during traffic stop

Three people were arrested after authorities said they beat and strangled an Illinois police officer during a traffic stop on Monday.

Jennifer Taylor, 24, Sheba Taylor, 26, and Paul Sherrod, 28, have each been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated strangling, resisting or obstructing a police officer, and aggravated assault of a police officer, all of which carry felony penalties, the Aurora Police Department announced on Wednesday.

At around 10 p.m. on Monday, a male officer, who has yet to be identified, stopped a car that rolled through a stop sign before the driver "began yelling obscenities out the window," law enforcement said. Moments later, one of the female passengers exited the car, while the driver made his way out of the vehicle and allegedly threatened the officer that he would fight him. Both were then informed they were under arrest for obstructing.

The driver eventually took off running, and the policemen pursued him as both women took off toward the officer, police said. After unsuccessfully trying to take one of the passengers into custody, the two women "began striking the officer with closed fists and kicking his body and head," law enforcement added.

One of the two women purportedly "placed her forearm around the officer’s neck and applied significant force to his windpipe, causing him to lose the ability to breathe."

The incident drew the attention of city Mayor Richard Ivan, who railed against the "act of malice and cowardice."

“This type of lawlessness and violence against our police officers cannot and will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement. “This was an act of malice and cowardice, and I will absolutely seek that the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let’s keep this officer in our prayers as the officer makes a full and complete recovery.”

Similarly, Chief Kristen Ziman said, “Our Aurora police officers are entrusted with keeping our community safe from harm. I am at a loss of words when an officer is physically attacked from something that would have been a simple traffic ticket. We will not allow our city to become a place where criminals feel emboldened, and lawlessness ensues.”

The officer was later transported to a local hospital, though his condition has not been revealed by authorities. The trio ended up behind bars after backup arrived and placed them into custody.

Both Jennifer Taylor's and Sheba Taylor's bails were set at $50,000, while Paul Sherrod's bail was set at $75,000. The relationship between the three suspected criminals was not disclosed.

